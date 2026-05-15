Lil Jon Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Son DJ Young Slade
May 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Rapper Lil Jon recently reflected on the final father-son trip he took with his son, DJ Young Slade, before his untimely death at age 27. In an emotional Instagram post, he encouraged fans to cherish their loved ones.
“Don’t say ‘I’ll see them later’ or ‘We can do that later,’” Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan H. Smith, wrote on May 2.
He emphasized the importance of expressing love and creating lasting memories, stating, “We all think we have time… but we don’t know Allah’s plan.”
Lil Jon confirmed the tragic news of his son's passing in a statement to Us Weekly on February 6. Nathan Smith, known as DJ Young Slade, was found dead after going missing in Georgia. An autopsy revealed that he died from accidental drowning while under the influence of psilocybin.
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Reflecting on their time together, Lil Jon recounted a memorable birthday trip to Japan in 2024.
“Two years ago, I asked Slade what he wanted to do for his birthday. He said, ‘go to Japan,’” he recalled. Lil Jon described the trip as a bonding experience filled with activities that Nathan chose, from food tours to watching samurai swords being forged.
“It was expensive, but I didn’t care — I saw how happy it made him,” Lil Jon shared. The rapper noted that Nathan called the trip the “most fun he’d ever had,” making the loss even more poignant.
In closing, Lil Jon offered heartfelt advice to his fans: “Love your people hard. You never know when it’s the last hug.”
This statement highlights the urgency of appreciating loved ones while one still can.
Lil Jon expressed profound grief over Nathan’s passing, stating, “His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated.”
He described Nathan as “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and praised his talent as a music producer, artist and NYU graduate.
Following Nathan's death, Lil Jon shared that his son had been laid to rest on February 20, two weeks after his passing. In a touching message, he asked for prayers for his family during this difficult time.
Authorities in Georgia reported that Nathan’s body was recovered near a pond close to his home. The Milton Police Department revealed he had run out of his house “disoriented and in need of assistance."