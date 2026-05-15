or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > lil jon
OK LogoNEWS

Lil Jon Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Son DJ Young Slade

split photo of Lil Jon & DJ Young Slade
Source: @yoitsslade/Instagram;@liljon/Instagram

Lil Jon honored late son DJ Young Slade in emotional tribute, urging fans to cherish loved ones.

Profile Image

May 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rapper Lil Jon recently reflected on the final father-son trip he took with his son, DJ Young Slade, before his untimely death at age 27. In an emotional Instagram post, he encouraged fans to cherish their loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lil Jon paid tribute to his late son, DJ Young Slade, in a heartfelt message.
Source: @liljon/Instagram

Lil Jon paid tribute to his late son, DJ Young Slade, in a heartfelt message.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“Don’t say ‘I’ll see them later’ or ‘We can do that later,’” Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan H. Smith, wrote on May 2.

He emphasized the importance of expressing love and creating lasting memories, stating, “We all think we have time… but we don’t know Allah’s plan.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @liljon/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Lil Jon confirmed the tragic news of his son's passing in a statement to Us Weekly on February 6. Nathan Smith, known as DJ Young Slade, was found dead after going missing in Georgia. An autopsy revealed that he died from accidental drowning while under the influence of psilocybin.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lil Jon urged fans to cherish loved ones, reminding them that time is never guaranteed.
Source: @liljon/Instagram

Lil Jon urged fans to cherish loved ones, reminding them that time is never guaranteed.

MORE ON:
lil jon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on their time together, Lil Jon recounted a memorable birthday trip to Japan in 2024.

“Two years ago, I asked Slade what he wanted to do for his birthday. He said, ‘go to Japan,’” he recalled. Lil Jon described the trip as a bonding experience filled with activities that Nathan chose, from food tours to watching samurai swords being forged.

“It was expensive, but I didn’t care — I saw how happy it made him,” Lil Jon shared. The rapper noted that Nathan called the trip the “most fun he’d ever had,” making the loss even more poignant.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lil Jon recalled a special trip to Japan that became one of his most meaningful memories with his son.
Source: MEGA

Lil Jon recalled a special trip to Japan that became one of his most meaningful memories with his son.

Article continues below advertisement

In closing, Lil Jon offered heartfelt advice to his fans: “Love your people hard. You never know when it’s the last hug.”

This statement highlights the urgency of appreciating loved ones while one still can.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Jon expressed profound grief over Nathan’s passing, stating, “His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated.”

He described Nathan as “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and praised his talent as a music producer, artist and NYU graduate.

Article continues below advertisement
image of DJ Young Slade tragically died from accidental drowning after going missing in Georgia.
Source: @yoitsslade/Instagram; @liljon/Instagram

DJ Young Slade tragically died from accidental drowning after going missing in Georgia.

Following Nathan's death, Lil Jon shared that his son had been laid to rest on February 20, two weeks after his passing. In a touching message, he asked for prayers for his family during this difficult time.

Authorities in Georgia reported that Nathan’s body was recovered near a pond close to his home. The Milton Police Department revealed he had run out of his house “disoriented and in need of assistance."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.