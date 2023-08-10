Is Lil Tay Still Alive? 5 Reasons Why the Internet Thinks YouTube Star Is Not Dead Yet

On Wednesday, August 9, Lil Tay's family posted a statement on Instagram revealing the YouTube star's death. Variety also received a confirmation from her management company after the release of the death announcement.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The post also announced that Lil Tay's brother, Jason Tian, also died.

In the hours after the statement regarding her death emerged, her fans and other internet users noticed that her YouTube bio changed and now reads: "help me."

However, HITC debunked the claims and said the bio was updated in April. It shared a screenshot of the same YouTube channel posted on a site called The Wayback Machine, capturing the change on April 19 — nearly four months before her family confirmed her death.