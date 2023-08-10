Is Lil Tay Still Alive? 5 Reasons Why the Internet Thinks YouTube Star Is Not Dead Yet
Lil Tay Reportedly Changed Her YouTube Bio
On Wednesday, August 9, Lil Tay's family posted a statement on Instagram revealing the YouTube star's death. Variety also received a confirmation from her management company after the release of the death announcement.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the statement read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."
The post also announced that Lil Tay's brother, Jason Tian, also died.
In the hours after the statement regarding her death emerged, her fans and other internet users noticed that her YouTube bio changed and now reads: "help me."
However, HITC debunked the claims and said the bio was updated in April. It shared a screenshot of the same YouTube channel posted on a site called The Wayback Machine, capturing the change on April 19 — nearly four months before her family confirmed her death.
Police Do Not Have Information About Lil Tay's Death
According to the death announcement, an investigation is currently underway to determine what led to Lil Tay and her brother's passing. Multiple news outlets contacted the police and authorities to check the status and legitimacy of the statement, and they received similar comments from them: there is no record that Lil Tay had died.
Daily Mail contacted the Vancouver Police — where the YouTube star's family came from — and the Los Angeles County Police — where they reside now — to get information regarding her death. Both police stations, which The Mirror also reached out to, said they had no record of Lil Tay or her brother's death.
Lil Tay's Ex-Manager Can Neither Confirm Nor Dismiss Announcement's Legitimacy
In a statement to Insider, Lil Tay's former manager could not confirm or question the death announcement. Harry Tsang said he is focused on delivering "reliable and appropriately time" updates.
"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," the former manager said. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved."
YouTube Star's Father Won't Confirm It
The New York Post called law firm Lindsay LLP in Vancouver, where Lil Tay's father works. According to the website, the person who answered the phone call was the YouTube star's father, Christopher, but would not confirm his daughter's reported death.
In another attempt to garner information, The Sun US also contacted him but refused to clarify the issue.
Lil Tay Has Reported Online Presence After Announcement
A since-deleted Instagram account with the handle @termanii posted a photo of a young Lil Tay holding a stack of money. It captioned the post with, "To be clear I am not dead. I don't have access anymore to the Lil Tay Instagram account."
The same account alleged that Lil Tay's official Instagram page is spreading misinformation about her and her brother's death. The user, who claimed to be the YouTube star, warned the public that their parents are the only ones with access to the account, so no one should reportedly believe it.
The account's legitimacy has yet to be confirmed.