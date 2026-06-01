or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Lil' Wayne
OK LogoCOUPLES

Lil Wayne Engaged to Woman in Her 20s: What We Know

photo of Lil Wayne
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne is reportedly engaged to a woman in her twenties, prompting attention on his love life.

Profile Image

June 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne, the celebrated rapper, has reportedly become engaged to a woman in her twenties from Indiana. Sources indicate that the 43-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., proposed “earlier this year.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of News of the engagement quickly sparked curiosity among fans about the rapper’s private relationship.
Source: MEGA

News of the engagement quickly sparked curiosity among fans about the rapper’s private relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper’s romantic life has caught public attention before. Recently, ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot accused him of breaking up with her on Mother’s Day in 2025.

She expressed her feelings on social media, stating, “Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical.”

Her remarks sparked discussions among fans regarding the rapper's relationship dynamics.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reported age gap has fueled discussion online, with reactions ranging from supportive to skeptical.
Source: MEGA

The reported age gap has fueled discussion online, with reactions ranging from supportive to skeptical.

MORE ON:
Lil' Wayne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Wayne’s engagement marks another significant event in a series of high-profile relationships. He was formerly engaged to model La’Tecia Thomas, but they separated in 2020. The rapper is known to have fathered four children with different women, including Neal, 16, with Nivea; Kameron, 16, with Lauren London; and Dwayne Michael Carter III, 17, with Sarah Vivan. He also has a daughter, Reginae, 27, from his marriage to Toya Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lil Wayne has largely kept details about his fiancée out of the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne has largely kept details about his fiancée out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

The marriage between Johnson and Wayne lasted from 2004 to 2006. The rapper's past relationships also include other notable figures such as rapper Trina and singer Christina Milian.

image of The musician's romantic history has often drawn headlines due to his high-profile relationships over the years.
Source: MEGA

The musician's romantic history has often drawn headlines due to his high-profile relationships over the years.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.