Lil Wayne Engaged to Woman in Her 20s: What We Know

Lil Wayne is reportedly engaged to a woman in her twenties, prompting attention on his love life.

Lil Wayne , the celebrated rapper, has reportedly become engaged to a woman in her twenties from Indiana. Sources indicate that the 43-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., proposed “earlier this year.”

News of the engagement quickly sparked curiosity among fans about the rapper’s private relationship.

The rapper’s romantic life has caught public attention before. Recently, ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot accused him of breaking up with her on Mother’s Day in 2025.

She expressed her feelings on social media, stating, “Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical.”

Her remarks sparked discussions among fans regarding the rapper's relationship dynamics.