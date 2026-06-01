Lil Wayne Engaged to Woman in Her 20s: What We Know
June 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Lil Wayne, the celebrated rapper, has reportedly become engaged to a woman in her twenties from Indiana. Sources indicate that the 43-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., proposed “earlier this year.”
The rapper’s romantic life has caught public attention before. Recently, ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot accused him of breaking up with her on Mother’s Day in 2025.
She expressed her feelings on social media, stating, “Breaking up with someone on Mothers [sic] Day is diabolical.”
Her remarks sparked discussions among fans regarding the rapper's relationship dynamics.
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Lil Wayne’s engagement marks another significant event in a series of high-profile relationships. He was formerly engaged to model La’Tecia Thomas, but they separated in 2020. The rapper is known to have fathered four children with different women, including Neal, 16, with Nivea; Kameron, 16, with Lauren London; and Dwayne Michael Carter III, 17, with Sarah Vivan. He also has a daughter, Reginae, 27, from his marriage to Toya Johnson.
The marriage between Johnson and Wayne lasted from 2004 to 2006. The rapper's past relationships also include other notable figures such as rapper Trina and singer Christina Milian.