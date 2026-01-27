Lily Allen Shows Off Bikini-Clad Workout in Sultry New Video After David Harbour Split: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen is having fun in the sun almost a year following her split from David Harbour. The "West End Girl" singer, 40, showed her confidence was at an all-time high after sharing a racy workout video in an Instagram Carousel posted on Sunday, January 25.

Lily Allen Shared a Bikini-Clad Workout Video

Lily Allen shared a sultry video of herself working out in a bikini.

"Lily loves Mexico," Allen captioned the post. In the short clip, the Elizabeth actress relaxed on an outdoor chair in a purple bandeau bikini top and high-waisted red bottoms, lifting her legs back and forth before adding arm movements for a full-body workout moment. In another shot, the "Smile" singer flaunted her curves while sitting at the edge of an infinity pool, showing off a gorgeous view of the open ocean behind her.

Lily Allen showed off her confidence in a new photo dump from Mexico.

Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Racy Post

Lily Allen showed off her curves while on vacation in Mexico.

Allen's confidence didn't go unnoticed, with fans praising her in the comments section. "I’d love to believe in anything as much as you believe in your bikini wax 👏👏👏👏," one admirer joked, while another added, "Living the dream! As you should." "Lily!!! Mexico loves you!!! Please come to Guadalajara with West End Girl Tour," a third asked.

Lily Allen Recently Slashed Price of Her Former Home With David Harbour

Lily Allen and David Harbour cut the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by $700,000 earlier this month.

Allen's beach trip comes weeks after multiple outlets reported that she and the Stranger Things actor, 50, slashed the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by nearly $700,000. The former couple lived there with the singer's two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, until their split last year. The property hit the market in October 2025 with a $7.99 million price tag, but has since been cut to $7.3 million.

Lily Allen Announced Split From David Harbour in February 2025

Lily Allen and David Harbour announced their split in February 2025.