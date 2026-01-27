Lily Allen Shows Off Bikini-Clad Workout in Sultry New Video After David Harbour Split: Watch
Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Lily Allen is having fun in the sun almost a year following her split from David Harbour.
The "West End Girl" singer, 40, showed her confidence was at an all-time high after sharing a racy workout video in an Instagram Carousel posted on Sunday, January 25.
Lily Allen Shared a Bikini-Clad Workout Video
"Lily loves Mexico," Allen captioned the post.
In the short clip, the Elizabeth actress relaxed on an outdoor chair in a purple bandeau bikini top and high-waisted red bottoms, lifting her legs back and forth before adding arm movements for a full-body workout moment.
In another shot, the "Smile" singer flaunted her curves while sitting at the edge of an infinity pool, showing off a gorgeous view of the open ocean behind her.
Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Racy Post
Allen's confidence didn't go unnoticed, with fans praising her in the comments section.
"I’d love to believe in anything as much as you believe in your bikini wax 👏👏👏👏," one admirer joked, while another added, "Living the dream! As you should."
"Lily!!! Mexico loves you!!! Please come to Guadalajara with West End Girl Tour," a third asked.
Lily Allen Recently Slashed Price of Her Former Home With David Harbour
Allen's beach trip comes weeks after multiple outlets reported that she and the Stranger Things actor, 50, slashed the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by nearly $700,000.
The former couple lived there with the singer's two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, until their split last year.
The property hit the market in October 2025 with a $7.99 million price tag, but has since been cut to $7.3 million.
Lily Allen Announced Split From David Harbour in February 2025
Allen and Harbour announced their split in February 2025 after four years of marriage.
"Her marriage has been crumbling," an insider close to the situation told a news outlet at the time. "And they have split."
Around the same time, Allen revealed she checked herself into a treatment center for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel.
“I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she explained during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast in February 2025.