or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Lily Allen
OK LogoPHOTOS

Lily Allen Shows Off Bikini-Clad Workout in Sultry New Video After David Harbour Split: Watch

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram; MEGA

Singer Lily Allen left little to the imagination!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen is having fun in the sun almost a year following her split from David Harbour.

The "West End Girl" singer, 40, showed her confidence was at an all-time high after sharing a racy workout video in an Instagram Carousel posted on Sunday, January 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Shared a Bikini-Clad Workout Video

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lily Allen shared a sultry video of herself working out in a bikini.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen shared a sultry video of herself working out in a bikini.

"Lily loves Mexico," Allen captioned the post.

In the short clip, the Elizabeth actress relaxed on an outdoor chair in a purple bandeau bikini top and high-waisted red bottoms, lifting her legs back and forth before adding arm movements for a full-body workout moment.

In another shot, the "Smile" singer flaunted her curves while sitting at the edge of an infinity pool, showing off a gorgeous view of the open ocean behind her.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen showed off her confidence in a new photo dump from Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Racy Post

Photo of Lily Allen showed off her curves while on vacation in Mexico.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen showed off her curves while on vacation in Mexico.

Allen's confidence didn't go unnoticed, with fans praising her in the comments section.

"I’d love to believe in anything as much as you believe in your bikini wax 👏👏👏👏," one admirer joked, while another added, "Living the dream! As you should."

"Lily!!! Mexico loves you!!! Please come to Guadalajara with West End Girl Tour," a third asked.

MORE ON:
Lily Allen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Recently Slashed Price of Her Former Home With David Harbour

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour cut the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by $700,000 earlier this month.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen and David Harbour cut the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by $700,000 earlier this month.

Allen's beach trip comes weeks after multiple outlets reported that she and the Stranger Things actor, 50, slashed the price of their Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse by nearly $700,000.

The former couple lived there with the singer's two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, until their split last year.

The property hit the market in October 2025 with a $7.99 million price tag, but has since been cut to $7.3 million.

Lily Allen Announced Split From David Harbour in February 2025

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour announced their split in February 2025.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour announced their split in February 2025.

Allen and Harbour announced their split in February 2025 after four years of marriage.

"Her marriage has been crumbling," an insider close to the situation told a news outlet at the time. "And they have split."

Around the same time, Allen revealed she checked herself into a treatment center for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel.

“I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she explained during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast in February 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.