Lily Allen Exposes Estranged Husband David Harbour's Alleged Affair in New Song 'Madeline'

Lilly Allen is letting her music speak for herself, as she appears to have named the woman her estranged spouse David Harbour allegedly had an affair with during their marriage. Allen, 40, released her 14-track album West End Girl on Friday, October 24, and addressed her former spouse’s rumored infidelity on the song “Madeline.”

Lily Allen Calls Out 'Madeline'

Source: MEGA Lily Allen was married to David Harbour for four years.

“I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth,” she sings about an ex, repeatedly adding, “Who the f--- is Madeline?” It’s believed that the name Madeline is a pseudonym Allen substituted for legal reasons. In the track, Allen alludes to confronting Madeline by text message to ask, “How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?”

Lily Allen Hinted at Open Arrangement With David Harbour

Source: MEGA Lily Allen hinted she and David Harbour had a open 'arrangement' in their marriage.

The singer hinted at having an “arrangement” with Harbour, 50, in her marriage, where he was allowed to sleep with other partners on the conditions: “Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers.” The song also features interludes where Madeline is seemingly responding to Allen, insisting that her relationship with Harbour “has only ever been about s-- / I can promise you that this is not an emotional connection.”

Lily Allen and David Harbour Split in February

Source: MEGA Lily Allen revealed she sought medical treatment after her split from David Harbour.

Allen and Harbour split in February after four years of marriage, though neither has filed for divorce. That same month, the "Smile" singer checked into a treatment center, participating in both group and individual therapy. Allen said she sought treatment largely for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. “I absolutely adore my children and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she explained during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast in February.

Lily Allen is Dating Again

Source: MEGA Lily Allen is reportedly planning to hit the dating scene again after her split from David Harbour.