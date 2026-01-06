or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily Allen
OK LogoNEWS

Lily Allen Flaunts Her Figure in Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Tropical Vacation After David Harbour Split: Photos

Photo of Lily Allen
Source: MEGA; @lilyallen/Instagram

Singer Lily Allen flaunted her figure in a tiny bikini while vacationing in the tropics, nearly one year after announcing her split from husband David Harbour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen is living her best life, turning heads as she enjoys a tropical getaway following her split from David Harbour.

“A lovely holiday to bring in the new year with my beautiful babies. Right now, back to business. LFG ‘26,” Allen, 40, captioned a carousel of steamy photos taken in the Caribbean on Monday, January 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen Showed Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lily Allen left little to the imagination after posing in a bikini.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen left little to the imagination after posing in a bikini.

The photo series began with the “West End Girl” artist lounging on a yellow-and-white striped beach blanket, rocking a purple bandeau top and pink bikini bottoms. She styled her hair in a flirty high ponytail and struck a pose, giving the camera a coy glance behind square-framed sunglasses.

In another photo, Allen rocked a navy strapless top adorned with white florals, pairing it with ruffled blue boy shorts as she paused for a post-spa selfie.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen turned heads with her latest photo series on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Steamy Photo Series

Photo of Lily Allen left little to the imagination after posing in a bikini.
Source: @lilyallen/Instagram

Fans were obsessed with Lily Allen's beach looks.

“YOURE GLOWING MOTHER,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “You look incredible Lily, I hope you all had a lovely time. 😍❤️.”

“Head up girl, you’re doing great since your breakup. He truly is so last year and in your rearview mirror,” a third added.

MORE ON:
Lily Allen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen and David Harbour Split in February 2025

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour split after four years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour split after four years of marriage.

The musician and Stranger Things actor's breakup was confirmed in February 2025 after four years of marriage.

"Her marriage has been crumbling," a source told a news outlet at the time. "And they have split."

That same month, Allen revealed she checked into a treatment center, participating in both group and individual therapy. She explained that the decision was based largely for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

“I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she explained during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast in February.

Lily Allen Is Back on the Dating Scene

Photo of Lily Allen is reportedly back on the scene and ready to date again.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen is reportedly back on the scene and ready to date again.

After taking time to heal over the summer, Allen is reportedly putting herself back out there and start dating again.

"Her marriage had been crumbling for a while, and it put her in a terrible mental state. It was very stressful and sad. Lily is a fighter though,” a source told a news outlet on September 30. "She spent time in Europe this past summer, is casually dating and doing much better. She's focused on her daughters and is starting to feel like herself again."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.