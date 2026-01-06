Lily Allen Flaunts Her Figure in Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Tropical Vacation After David Harbour Split: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Allen is living her best life, turning heads as she enjoys a tropical getaway following her split from David Harbour. “A lovely holiday to bring in the new year with my beautiful babies. Right now, back to business. LFG ‘26,” Allen, 40, captioned a carousel of steamy photos taken in the Caribbean on Monday, January 5.

Lily Allen Showed Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram Lily Allen left little to the imagination after posing in a bikini.

The photo series began with the “West End Girl” artist lounging on a yellow-and-white striped beach blanket, rocking a purple bandeau top and pink bikini bottoms. She styled her hair in a flirty high ponytail and struck a pose, giving the camera a coy glance behind square-framed sunglasses. In another photo, Allen rocked a navy strapless top adorned with white florals, pairing it with ruffled blue boy shorts as she paused for a post-spa selfie.

View this post on Instagram Source: @lilyallen/Instagram Lily Allen turned heads with her latest photo series on Instagram.

Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Steamy Photo Series

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram Fans were obsessed with Lily Allen's beach looks.

“YOURE GLOWING MOTHER,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “You look incredible Lily, I hope you all had a lovely time. 😍❤️.” “Head up girl, you’re doing great since your breakup. He truly is so last year and in your rearview mirror,” a third added.

Lily Allen and David Harbour Split in February 2025

Source: MEGA Lily Allen and David Harbour split after four years of marriage.

The musician and Stranger Things actor's breakup was confirmed in February 2025 after four years of marriage. "Her marriage has been crumbling," a source told a news outlet at the time. "And they have split." That same month, Allen revealed she checked into a treatment center, participating in both group and individual therapy. She explained that the decision was based largely for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. “I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she explained during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast in February.

Lily Allen Is Back on the Dating Scene

Source: MEGA Lily Allen is reportedly back on the scene and ready to date again.