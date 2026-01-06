Lily Allen Flaunts Her Figure in Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Tropical Vacation After David Harbour Split: Photos
Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Lily Allen is living her best life, turning heads as she enjoys a tropical getaway following her split from David Harbour.
“A lovely holiday to bring in the new year with my beautiful babies. Right now, back to business. LFG ‘26,” Allen, 40, captioned a carousel of steamy photos taken in the Caribbean on Monday, January 5.
Lily Allen Showed Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation
The photo series began with the “West End Girl” artist lounging on a yellow-and-white striped beach blanket, rocking a purple bandeau top and pink bikini bottoms. She styled her hair in a flirty high ponytail and struck a pose, giving the camera a coy glance behind square-framed sunglasses.
In another photo, Allen rocked a navy strapless top adorned with white florals, pairing it with ruffled blue boy shorts as she paused for a post-spa selfie.
Fans Reacted to Lily Allen's Steamy Photo Series
“YOURE GLOWING MOTHER,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “You look incredible Lily, I hope you all had a lovely time. 😍❤️.”
“Head up girl, you’re doing great since your breakup. He truly is so last year and in your rearview mirror,” a third added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lily Allen and David Harbour Split in February 2025
The musician and Stranger Things actor's breakup was confirmed in February 2025 after four years of marriage.
"Her marriage has been crumbling," a source told a news outlet at the time. "And they have split."
That same month, Allen revealed she checked into a treatment center, participating in both group and individual therapy. She explained that the decision was based largely for the sake of her daughters, 12-year-old Marnie and 13-year-old Ethel, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.
“I absolutely adore my children, and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to,” she explained during an episode of her “Miss Me” podcast in February.
Lily Allen Is Back on the Dating Scene
After taking time to heal over the summer, Allen is reportedly putting herself back out there and start dating again.
"Her marriage had been crumbling for a while, and it put her in a terrible mental state. It was very stressful and sad. Lily is a fighter though,” a source told a news outlet on September 30. "She spent time in Europe this past summer, is casually dating and doing much better. She's focused on her daughters and is starting to feel like herself again."