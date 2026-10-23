Lily Collins Shares Adorable Photos of Her Young Daughter Tove: 'My Heart'

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Emily in Paris star Lily Collins recently warmed the hearts of her millions of followers by sharing an adorable series of photos featuring her young daughter, Tove Jane McDowell. Captioning the heartwarming carousel with "My heart. T and me, part 2…" the 37-year-old actress offered fans a glimpse into her journey with her daughter.

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Images Highlighted Sweet Mother-Daughter Style Parallels

Source: @LILYJCOLLINS/INSTAGRAM Celebrity friends dropped loving comments under the actress' viral post.

The photo collection highlights the uncanny, sweet similarities between Collins as a child and her daughter today through a series of touching parallels. The images feature little Tove wearing a cozy pair of socks with "Tove" lovingly stitched onto them, alongside Collins herself, as well as other moments where both mother and daughter mirror each other’s childhood style. In one cute comparison, young Collins sports a Mickey Mouse T-shirt while Tove rocks a miniature Mickey denim jacket. In another, both are seen wearing red onesies during their respective early years.

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Friends Leave Heartfelt Reactions

Source: @LILYJCOLLINS/INSTAGRAM Celebrity friends dropped loving comments under the post.

The adorable post quickly drew heartwarming reactions from fans and high-profile Hollywood friends alike. Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock dropped a sweet comment featuring red heart and tree emojis, writing, "🍎🌳♥️". Meanwhile, Collins' Emily in Paris costar Ashley Park couldn't contain her excitement, commenting, "I gasped at literally all of these."

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Collins Shared Mother’s and Father's Day Posts

Source: @LILYJCOLLINS/INSTAGRAM The star shared heartfelt messages honoring parenthood and family bonds.

This delightful update follows the emotional tribute shared by the starlet earlier this year on Mother's Day. Celebrating the day with a series of candid photos alongside Tove, Collins posted a touching caption. "Joy is being your mom. Thinking of all my fellow mamas and mother figures today, as well as those grieving mothers and motherhood. Whatever today means to you, you're all superheroes to me..." Even on Father's Day, Collins paid a blissful tribute to her husband, Charlie McDowell, posting a series of sweet pictures of him with Tove. "My absolute favorite view. Happy Father's Day @charliemcdowell. Seeing lil T light up with you and experience the world by your side is the greatest gift. Tove and I couldn't love you any more..." she captioned the post.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Love Story

Source: @LILYJCOLLINS/INSTAGRAM The couple welcomed their precious newborn daughter via surrogate.