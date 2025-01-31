Lily Collins and Husband Charlie McDowell Secretly Welcome Baby No. 1: See the Cute Photo
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are now a family-of-three, as they secretly welcomed their first child together.
"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…" the actress, 35, posted a photo of the newborn on Instagram on Friday, January 31.
Of course, people were thrilled for the couple, who got married in 2021.
Sarah Hyland wrote, "I’m sobbinggggg 😍😍😍," while another person wrote, "Oh my goodness, wow!! Huge congratulations to you both!!! And what a beautiful name 🥹 couldn’t be happier for you all 🤍."
A third person added, "OMG, THIS IS SUCH A DREAM!!!!!!! ❤️ Congratulations 🥹✨," while a fourth said, "❤️❤️❤️ So happy for all of you!!!!"
The screenwriter previously expressed interest in having children.
"We would like to,” McDowell, 41, told E! News in October 2024. “We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pair previously worked together on making the movie The Summer Book, which the Emily in Paris starlet is an executive producer on.
“I would fall into a dark hole of nothingness without her," he gushed about his other half. “She’s amazing. She was there the whole time we were shooting in Finland and supporting as a partner and also as an executive producer.”
The pair, who tied the knot in Dunton, Colo., recently celebrated their latest milestone in the fall of 2024.
"Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift," the Netflix lead said.
"Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet. I adore you @charliemcdowell. More than I know how to say. Here’s to countless incredible moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think, the best is still to come…" she continued.
For his part, McDowell shared shots from the same photoshoot, writing, "Happy third anniversary to the best person there is. Love you so much @lilyjcollins. 🥂 to many more laughing fits."