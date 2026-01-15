or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily James
OK LogoNEWS

Lily James Soaks Up the Sun in Tiny Bikini on Girls’ Trip to Mexico: Photos

split image of Lily James and Lily James
Source: MEGA; @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James soaked up the sun in several tiny bikinis in Mexico.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lily James soaked up the sun in style during a luxe getaway at Mexico's five-star Hotel Esencia, where rooms start at $2,300 a night.

The 36-year-old actress shared a peek into her tropical escape on Instagram, giving fans a look at her relaxing holiday with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Lily James lounged on a beach bed in a black bikini while enjoying a fresh pineapple in Mexico.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James lounged on a beach bed in a black bikini while enjoying a fresh pineapple in Mexico.

The star turned heads in a black bikini while lounging on a beach bed and enjoying fresh pineapple.

Later, she switched into a gray two-piece, showing off her toned figure as she took a refreshing dip in the ocean.

In another carefree moment, the actress was spotted enjoying a book on a beach chair, wearing a strapless purple dress patterned with white flowers. The tropical vibe was amplified by a coconut drink beside her.

As the day turned into evening, James kept the glamour going in a sheer black cover-up layered over a pink bikini top and black bottoms, completing her sun-soaked look.

Her post also featured shots of the stunning resort and candid selfies with her girlfriends.

Accompanying the photos, James wrote: "Girlfriends ♾️ in paradise. The most magical start to the year @hotelesencia ~ such a special place [and] memories to forever cherish."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

She took a dip in the ocean wearing a gray two-piece, showing off her toned figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of As evening fell, Lily James wowed in a sheer black cover-up over a pink bikini top and black bottoms.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

As evening fell, Lily James wowed in a sheer black cover-up over a pink bikini top and black bottoms.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the "dreamy" vacation.

"It looks fantastic xx. I hope you had an amazing time," someone wrote.

"Looks the dream," another shared.

"Looks like the dreamiest gals holiday. Happy New Year xxx," a third read.

MORE ON:
Lily James

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The actress shared selfies with friends and shots of the luxurious Hotel Esencia resort.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The actress shared selfies with friends and shots of the luxurious Hotel Esencia resort.

Before jetting off to Mexico, James had been turning heads with a flurry of sun‑drenched pictures from a recent trip to Australia.

"I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film, and watched the sun rise with very special people. I feel very grateful and hopeful for a new year ✨" the starlet wrote in her caption.

Image of She read a book in a strapless purple dress with white flowers.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

She read a book in a strapless purple dress with white flowers.

In the first snap, James posed with her back to the ocean in a white ruched bikini top and makeup‑free look, her hair falling in loose curls as golden light hit the shore.

Another image showed her in a tiny cheetah‑print bikini under a shaded beach tent, sunglasses on, and staring confidently into the camera, giving off relaxed summer vibes.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.