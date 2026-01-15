Lily James Soaks Up the Sun in Tiny Bikini on Girls’ Trip to Mexico: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James soaked up the sun in style during a luxe getaway at Mexico's five-star Hotel Esencia, where rooms start at $2,300 a night. The 36-year-old actress shared a peek into her tropical escape on Instagram, giving fans a look at her relaxing holiday with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James lounged on a beach bed in a black bikini while enjoying a fresh pineapple in Mexico.

The star turned heads in a black bikini while lounging on a beach bed and enjoying fresh pineapple. Later, she switched into a gray two-piece, showing off her toned figure as she took a refreshing dip in the ocean. In another carefree moment, the actress was spotted enjoying a book on a beach chair, wearing a strapless purple dress patterned with white flowers. The tropical vibe was amplified by a coconut drink beside her. As the day turned into evening, James kept the glamour going in a sheer black cover-up layered over a pink bikini top and black bottoms, completing her sun-soaked look. Her post also featured shots of the stunning resort and candid selfies with her girlfriends. Accompanying the photos, James wrote: "Girlfriends ♾️ in paradise. The most magical start to the year @hotelesencia ~ such a special place [and] memories to forever cherish."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram She took a dip in the ocean wearing a gray two-piece, showing off her toned figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram As evening fell, Lily James wowed in a sheer black cover-up over a pink bikini top and black bottoms.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the "dreamy" vacation. "It looks fantastic xx. I hope you had an amazing time," someone wrote. "Looks the dream," another shared. "Looks like the dreamiest gals holiday. Happy New Year xxx," a third read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram The actress shared selfies with friends and shots of the luxurious Hotel Esencia resort.

Before jetting off to Mexico, James had been turning heads with a flurry of sun‑drenched pictures from a recent trip to Australia. "I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film, and watched the sun rise with very special people. I feel very grateful and hopeful for a new year ✨" the starlet wrote in her caption.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram She read a book in a strapless purple dress with white flowers.