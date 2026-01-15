Lily James Soaks Up the Sun in Tiny Bikini on Girls’ Trip to Mexico: Photos
Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Lily James soaked up the sun in style during a luxe getaway at Mexico's five-star Hotel Esencia, where rooms start at $2,300 a night.
The 36-year-old actress shared a peek into her tropical escape on Instagram, giving fans a look at her relaxing holiday with friends.
The star turned heads in a black bikini while lounging on a beach bed and enjoying fresh pineapple.
Later, she switched into a gray two-piece, showing off her toned figure as she took a refreshing dip in the ocean.
In another carefree moment, the actress was spotted enjoying a book on a beach chair, wearing a strapless purple dress patterned with white flowers. The tropical vibe was amplified by a coconut drink beside her.
As the day turned into evening, James kept the glamour going in a sheer black cover-up layered over a pink bikini top and black bottoms, completing her sun-soaked look.
Her post also featured shots of the stunning resort and candid selfies with her girlfriends.
Accompanying the photos, James wrote: "Girlfriends ♾️ in paradise. The most magical start to the year @hotelesencia ~ such a special place [and] memories to forever cherish."
Fans and friends were quick to comment on the "dreamy" vacation.
"It looks fantastic xx. I hope you had an amazing time," someone wrote.
"Looks the dream," another shared.
"Looks like the dreamiest gals holiday. Happy New Year xxx," a third read.
Before jetting off to Mexico, James had been turning heads with a flurry of sun‑drenched pictures from a recent trip to Australia.
"I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film, and watched the sun rise with very special people. I feel very grateful and hopeful for a new year ✨" the starlet wrote in her caption.
In the first snap, James posed with her back to the ocean in a white ruched bikini top and makeup‑free look, her hair falling in loose curls as golden light hit the shore.
Another image showed her in a tiny cheetah‑print bikini under a shaded beach tent, sunglasses on, and staring confidently into the camera, giving off relaxed summer vibes.