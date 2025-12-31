Lily James Turns Heads in Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun in Australia: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lily James is giving us major summer vibes! The Cinderella starlet jetted Down Under for a sun-soaked getaway and has been flooding Instagram with sizzling swimwear snaps.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James has been flooding Instagram with sizzling swimwear snaps.

On Tuesday, December 30, the actress, 36, posted a slew of new images, sharing her picturesque Australian getaway. "I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film and watched the sun rise with very special people. I feel very grateful and hopeful for a new year ✨" the Mamma Mia star wrote in her caption. In the first snap, the actress wore a white ruched bikini top with her back to the ocean. Her hair was in loose curls as she sported a makeup-free look.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James included a sizzling selfie while sporting a tiny cheetah print bikini.

James also included a sizzling selfie while sporting a tiny cheetah print bikini. The Pam and Tommy actress wore sunglasses and loose, wavy hair as she stared at the camera under a beach tent. Another post in the carousel revealed James has been staying active at Pilates classes while on vacation. Not only has the actress been enjoying the beach — other snaps featured the star enjoying time with friends and even behind-the-scenes shots of her new movie. One picture captured James in a white lace gown with the sun shining behind her.

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram The star has also been staying active at Pilates classes.

More Beach Body Snaps

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram The actress has been on holiday in Australia with friends.

The starlet has recently been flooding social media with images of her fit body on holiday. She previously posted a spicy snap donning a bright blue bikini and pursed lips at the beach. On November 19, James once again lounged at the beach in Australia. She posted a selfie wearing a pink tank top as she sat on the sand, watching the ocean at night. Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, she wore a red bikini as she lay face down, sunbathing on a boat.

Multiple Upcoming Movies

Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram Lily James has also been filming 'Subversion' with Chris Hemsworth.

Though she has been soaking up the sun, James has also been filming her highly anticipated submarine thriller Subversion with Chris Hemsworth. The Amazon MGM Studios project pitches the duo in a tense cat‑and‑mouse actioner, with James playing a Coast Guard officer on Hemsworth’s trail as dangerous forces close in. James will also be back in theaters next year in a reboot of the 1993 film Cliffhanger. The star is teaming up with Pierce Brosnan to film the mountain-climbing thriller. James is set to portray a daughter confronting danger in the Dolomites alongside her rugged on‑screen father. The reboot will be shot in Austria, Italy, and Germany, and also features Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba and Bruno Gouery.