or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily James
OK LogoNEWS

Lily James Turns Heads in Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun in Australia: Photos

split image of Lily James and Lily James
Source: MEGA; @lilyjamesofficial/instagram

Lily James has been flooding Instagram with sizzling swimwear snaps while in Australia.

Dec. 31 2025, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lily James is giving us major summer vibes!

The Cinderella starlet jetted Down Under for a sun-soaked getaway and has been flooding Instagram with sizzling swimwear snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Lily James has been flooding Instagram with sizzling swimwear snaps.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James has been flooding Instagram with sizzling swimwear snaps.

On Tuesday, December 30, the actress, 36, posted a slew of new images, sharing her picturesque Australian getaway.

"I spent the last part of 2025 on the beach, made a film and watched the sun rise with very special people. I feel very grateful and hopeful for a new year ✨" the Mamma Mia star wrote in her caption.

In the first snap, the actress wore a white ruched bikini top with her back to the ocean.

Her hair was in loose curls as she sported a makeup-free look.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lily James included a sizzling selfie while sporting a tiny cheetah print bikini.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James included a sizzling selfie while sporting a tiny cheetah print bikini.

James also included a sizzling selfie while sporting a tiny cheetah print bikini.

The Pam and Tommy actress wore sunglasses and loose, wavy hair as she stared at the camera under a beach tent.

Another post in the carousel revealed James has been staying active at Pilates classes while on vacation.

Not only has the actress been enjoying the beach — other snaps featured the star enjoying time with friends and even behind-the-scenes shots of her new movie.

One picture captured James in a white lace gown with the sun shining behind her.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of The star has also been staying active at Pilates classes.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The star has also been staying active at Pilates classes.

MORE ON:
Lily James

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

More Beach Body Snaps

Image of The actress has been on holiday in Australia with friends.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The actress has been on holiday in Australia with friends.

The starlet has recently been flooding social media with images of her fit body on holiday.

She previously posted a spicy snap donning a bright blue bikini and pursed lips at the beach.

On November 19, James once again lounged at the beach in Australia.

She posted a selfie wearing a pink tank top as she sat on the sand, watching the ocean at night.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, she wore a red bikini as she lay face down, sunbathing on a boat.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple Upcoming Movies

image of Lily James has also been filming 'Subversion' with Chris Hemsworth.
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James has also been filming 'Subversion' with Chris Hemsworth.

Though she has been soaking up the sun, James has also been filming her highly anticipated submarine thriller Subversion with Chris Hemsworth.

The Amazon MGM Studios project pitches the duo in a tense cat‑and‑mouse actioner, with James playing a Coast Guard officer on Hemsworth’s trail as dangerous forces close in.

James will also be back in theaters next year in a reboot of the 1993 film Cliffhanger.

The star is teaming up with Pierce Brosnan to film the mountain-climbing thriller.

James is set to portray a daughter confronting danger in the Dolomites alongside her rugged on‑screen father.

The reboot will be shot in Austria, Italy, and Germany, and also features Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba and Bruno Gouery.

Image of The actress will also be back in a reboot of the 1993 film 'Cliffhanger.'
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

The actress will also be back in a reboot of the 1993 film 'Cliffhanger.'

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.