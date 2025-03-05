Lily James Wears Just a Bra While Getting Ready to Attend Paris Fashion Week Shows: Photos
Lily James is living it up in France while in town for Paris Fashion Week!
On Tuesday, March 4, the actress gave fans a glimpse into how she's been spending her time in the city, captioning a set of photos, "Paris so far 💋."
In one video, before heading to the Dior show, the blonde beauty spritzed herself with perfume while wearing just a strapless bra. The star sprayed the fragrance over her chest and collarbone and rubbed some in on her neck before getting fully dressed.
At the time, James, 35, still had two hair clips in place to keep her tresses away from her face while she finished her makeup.
The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star shared a photo of the finished look before she headed out to the show, which was also attended by Lucy Hale, Elle Macpherson, Natalie Portman and Victoria Silvstedt.
For the Dior event, the British beauty donned a black off-the-shoulder peplum top, skinny belt, matching trousers and heels while carrying a small black leather purse.
Other Instagram photos from the upload included a snap of James putting on lipstick in the mirror, a coffee cup and a selfie in which she rocked a white crop top that showed off her abs.
- Victoria Silvstedt, 50, Looks Youthful in a Short Dress at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show: Photos
- Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne & More Step Out For Paris Fashion Week — Plus, A Personal Shopper To The Stars Dishes On This Season's Hottest Styles
- This Week's #OutfitGoals: Ellie Goulding In Jean Paul Gaultier, Awkwafina In Dior, More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After watching the Giorgio Armani show, James admitted to British Vogue that she was "very unstylish" before she became an actress.
"I hope I’m not that geeky teenager anymore, but I definitely am quite low key [in my approach to fashion]," the star spilled. "As part of my job, I’m always dressing up and playing characters, so when I’m off-duty, I like to be quite chilled."
The Downton Abbey alum also raved over the designs she saw on the runway.
"It started [with] these really earthy tones, these beautiful jackets, exquisite tailoring, which is, I think, a theme that runs through Armani — it’s a perfect balance of luxury, but minimalism, and every piece just feels so effortless," she gushed. "Then at the end of the show, it climaxed with these sensational, sparkly looks that I’m desperate to wear."
While attending the event, she wore a brown trench coat from their new collection.
"I think it’s the GOAT of all coats," James declared. "It’s the most beautiful chocolate-y brown; it just felt amazing, when that leather is so soft against your skin. The trench did all the talking; it was all about the coat today."