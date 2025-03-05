or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lily James
OK LogoNEWS

Lily James Wears Just a Bra While Getting Ready to Attend Paris Fashion Week Shows: Photos

Photo of Lily James
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/instagram

Lily James is turning heads in Paris.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lily James is living it up in France while in town for Paris Fashion Week!

On Tuesday, March 4, the actress gave fans a glimpse into how she's been spending her time in the city, captioning a set of photos, "Paris so far 💋."

Article continues below advertisement
lily james wears bra getting ready paris fashion week photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/instagram

In an Instagram post, Lily James spritzed herself with perfume before she got fully dressed.

Article continues below advertisement

In one video, before heading to the Dior show, the blonde beauty spritzed herself with perfume while wearing just a strapless bra. The star sprayed the fragrance over her chest and collarbone and rubbed some in on her neck before getting fully dressed.

At the time, James, 35, still had two hair clips in place to keep her tresses away from her face while she finished her makeup.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star shared a photo of the finished look before she headed out to the show, which was also attended by Lucy Hale, Elle Macpherson, Natalie Portman and Victoria Silvstedt.

Article continues below advertisement
lily james wears bra getting ready paris fashion week photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/instagram

The star was getting ready to attend a few Paris Fashion Week shows.

Article continues below advertisement

For the Dior event, the British beauty donned a black off-the-shoulder peplum top, skinny belt, matching trousers and heels while carrying a small black leather purse.

Other Instagram photos from the upload included a snap of James putting on lipstick in the mirror, a coffee cup and a selfie in which she rocked a white crop top that showed off her abs.

MORE ON:
Lily James

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
lily james wears bra getting ready paris fashion week photos
Source: @lilyjamesofficial/instagram

The movie star showed off her abs in a mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

After watching the Giorgio Armani show, James admitted to British Vogue that she was "very unstylish" before she became an actress.

"I hope I’m not that geeky teenager anymore, but I definitely am quite low key [in my approach to fashion]," the star spilled. "As part of my job, I’m always dressing up and playing characters, so when I’m off-duty, I like to be quite chilled."

Article continues below advertisement
lily james wears bra getting ready paris fashion week photos
Source: mega

James shockingly admitted she was 'very unstylish' growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

The Downton Abbey alum also raved over the designs she saw on the runway.

"It started [with] these really earthy tones, these beautiful jackets, exquisite tailoring, which is, I think, a theme that runs through Armani — it’s a perfect balance of luxury, but minimalism, and every piece just feels so effortless," she gushed. "Then at the end of the show, it climaxed with these sensational, sparkly looks that I’m desperate to wear."

While attending the event, she wore a brown trench coat from their new collection.

"I think it’s the GOAT of all coats," James declared. "It’s the most beautiful chocolate-y brown; it just felt amazing, when that leather is so soft against your skin. The trench did all the talking; it was all about the coat today."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.