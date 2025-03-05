Lily James Wears Just a Bra While Getting Ready to Attend Paris Fashion Week Shows: Photos

In one video, before heading to the Dior show, the blonde beauty spritzed herself with perfume while wearing just a strapless bra. The star sprayed the fragrance over her chest and collarbone and rubbed some in on her neck before getting fully dressed.

At the time, James, 35, still had two hair clips in place to keep her tresses away from her face while she finished her makeup.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star shared a photo of the finished look before she headed out to the show, which was also attended by Lucy Hale, Elle Macpherson, Natalie Portman and Victoria Silvstedt.