or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Paris Fashion Week
OK LogoPHOTOS

Victoria Silvstedt, 50, Looks Youthful in a Short Dress at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show: Photos

Photos of Victoria Silvstedt
Source: MEGA

Stars are gathering in France for Paris Fashion Week.

By:

March 4 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Swedish model and actress Victoria Silvstedt looked stunning when she stepped out for Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, March 4.

The 50-year-old star attended the celebrity-packed event in a short pale pink trench coat dress, which she paired with a skinny black belt.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria silvstedt pics
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Silvstedt accessorized with a long dark coat, black slingback heels, a pale pink quilted purse, a watch and some jewelry.

She had her voluminous blonde locks styled in waves and went for a light pink lip with bold eyelashes.

Article continues below advertisement

Silvstedt posted videos from the event on her Instagram Story, including one that she captioned, "Never say no to goodie bags" while receiving a gift.

Other celebrities who attended Dior's show included Lucy Hale, Michelle Monaghan, Lily James and Elle Macpherson.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria silvstedt pics
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Just a few days before the designer event, the blonde bombshell posted videos from her televised performance.

"I never imagined I would perform live for 3 million viewers… Thanks @svt @melodifestivalen and @universalmusicsweden for this amazing journey," she gushed in an Instagram post from Sunday, March 2.

"Song by @thejimmyjansson and Thomas G:son 💥," she continued. "Thanks @mikabida @bojanradevic @smillalandin @popdrommen for all the hard work behind the scene ❤️."

MORE ON:
Paris Fashion Week

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The star's fans and friends praised her work, with one writing, "Bravo Vicky !!!! Proud friend ! Next time [for] karaoke we do your song 😂! ❤️❤️❤️."

"Amazing you rock !!! Bravo so proud of you !!! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," a second person gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "On fire babe ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
victoria silvstedt pics
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

While Silvstedt first found success as a model, she admitted it wasn't "fulfilling," which is what led to her expanding her career into showbiz.

"It’s entertaining but I always wanted more. And that’s why I took on jobs that were different and more exciting," she shared of modeling in a past interview.

Article continues below advertisement
victoria silvstedt pics
Source: MEGA

"Shooting movies both in the United Sates and Italy was an adventure as I spent weeks and months on movie sets. My E! reality show was fun because the camera was following me as I lived my daily life. But for me, the action is all in television, and I live for action," she continued. "Hosting shows on Swedish, French and Italian TV is something I enjoy and is very fulfilling."

Though the TV personality is not sure yet where her jobs will take her in the future, she noted she felt "proud" of herself since she can now be her "own agent and boss, which gives me the liberty to control my life and career steps and choices."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.