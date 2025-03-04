Victoria Silvstedt, 50, Looks Youthful in a Short Dress at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show: Photos
Swedish model and actress Victoria Silvstedt looked stunning when she stepped out for Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, March 4.
The 50-year-old star attended the celebrity-packed event in a short pale pink trench coat dress, which she paired with a skinny black belt.
Silvstedt accessorized with a long dark coat, black slingback heels, a pale pink quilted purse, a watch and some jewelry.
She had her voluminous blonde locks styled in waves and went for a light pink lip with bold eyelashes.
Silvstedt posted videos from the event on her Instagram Story, including one that she captioned, "Never say no to goodie bags" while receiving a gift.
Other celebrities who attended Dior's show included Lucy Hale, Michelle Monaghan, Lily James and Elle Macpherson.
Just a few days before the designer event, the blonde bombshell posted videos from her televised performance.
"I never imagined I would perform live for 3 million viewers… Thanks @svt @melodifestivalen and @universalmusicsweden for this amazing journey," she gushed in an Instagram post from Sunday, March 2.
"Song by @thejimmyjansson and Thomas G:son 💥," she continued. "Thanks @mikabida @bojanradevic @smillalandin @popdrommen for all the hard work behind the scene ❤️."
The star's fans and friends praised her work, with one writing, "Bravo Vicky !!!! Proud friend ! Next time [for] karaoke we do your song 😂! ❤️❤️❤️."
"Amazing you rock !!! Bravo so proud of you !!! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," a second person gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "On fire babe ❤️."
While Silvstedt first found success as a model, she admitted it wasn't "fulfilling," which is what led to her expanding her career into showbiz.
"It’s entertaining but I always wanted more. And that’s why I took on jobs that were different and more exciting," she shared of modeling in a past interview.
"Shooting movies both in the United Sates and Italy was an adventure as I spent weeks and months on movie sets. My E! reality show was fun because the camera was following me as I lived my daily life. But for me, the action is all in television, and I live for action," she continued. "Hosting shows on Swedish, French and Italian TV is something I enjoy and is very fulfilling."
Though the TV personality is not sure yet where her jobs will take her in the future, she noted she felt "proud" of herself since she can now be her "own agent and boss, which gives me the liberty to control my life and career steps and choices."