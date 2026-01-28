Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Bikini Body as She Celebrates Best Friend's Birthday: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Celebratory Birthday Post

Source: @lilyrose_depp/Instagram Lily-Rose Depp flaunted her toned figure in a pink bikini for her best friend’s birthday post.

In the photo, Depp stood waist-deep in clear water wearing a pastel pink triangle bikini top paired with matching low-rise bottoms featuring delicate chain detailing along her hips. The Nosferatu star kept her look natural, wearing her hair slicked back and appearing to go makeup-free as she posed beside her friend Amelia Kring, who sported a vibrant green bikini. Depp accompanied the image with a caption filled with emojis. "Happy birthday to my BFF, my sister!!! My everything!!!!! I love you with all my heart, my Meely moo. Forever and ever!!!!!" the actress wrote. The celebratory post also featured several nostalgic snaps of the longtime friends from when they were younger.

Social Media Break

Source: mega She posed waist-deep in water alongside her best friend, Amelia.

Depp has largely stayed out of the public eye since late 2025, when she was filming Werwulf, set to be released at the end of 2026. She has remained mostly quiet on social media since October 2025, only occasionally adding snaps to her Instagram Stories.

Another Stunning Snap

Source: mega Her pastel pink bikini featured delicate chain details along the hips.

In August, Depp shared a rare glimpse of her private life and relationship with rapper 070 Shake. In one striking mirror snap, Depp opted for a sheer black cover-up dress that subtly revealed her coordinated white lace lingerie underneath. She wore her hair in relaxed waves and accessorized with a dainty gold necklace. Standing beside her, 070 Shake kept things effortlessly cool in a short-sleeve button-down and dark trousers, posing casually with a cigarette.

Lily-Rose Depp's Relationship with 070 Shake

Source: mega The starlet kept her hair slicked back with sunglasses perched on her head.