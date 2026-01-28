Lily-Rose Depp Shows Off Bikini Body as She Celebrates Best Friend's Birthday: Photo
Jan. 28 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Lily-Rose Depp showed off her toned figure in a pink bikini while celebrating her best friend's birthday in a sweet social media post.
The actress, 26, shared the snap to her Instagram Stories, marking the occasion with a heartfelt message dedicated to her close friend.
Celebratory Birthday Post
In the photo, Depp stood waist-deep in clear water wearing a pastel pink triangle bikini top paired with matching low-rise bottoms featuring delicate chain detailing along her hips.
The Nosferatu star kept her look natural, wearing her hair slicked back and appearing to go makeup-free as she posed beside her friend Amelia Kring, who sported a vibrant green bikini.
Depp accompanied the image with a caption filled with emojis.
"Happy birthday to my BFF, my sister!!! My everything!!!!! I love you with all my heart, my Meely moo. Forever and ever!!!!!" the actress wrote.
The celebratory post also featured several nostalgic snaps of the longtime friends from when they were younger.
Social Media Break
Depp has largely stayed out of the public eye since late 2025, when she was filming Werwulf, set to be released at the end of 2026.
She has remained mostly quiet on social media since October 2025, only occasionally adding snaps to her Instagram Stories.
- Lily-Rose Depp & Austin Butler Spotted Sharing A Kiss In London Following Timothée Chalamet Reconciliation Rumors
- Lily-Rose Depp Wears Sultry Lace Mini-Dress to Cesar Revelations Premiere In Paris
- Irina Shayk Rocks Skin-Baring Outfit For Day 2 Of Coachella After Partying With Leonardo DiCaprio The Night Before
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another Stunning Snap
In August, Depp shared a rare glimpse of her private life and relationship with rapper 070 Shake.
In one striking mirror snap, Depp opted for a sheer black cover-up dress that subtly revealed her coordinated white lace lingerie underneath.
She wore her hair in relaxed waves and accessorized with a dainty gold necklace.
Standing beside her, 070 Shake kept things effortlessly cool in a short-sleeve button-down and dark trousers, posing casually with a cigarette.
Lily-Rose Depp's Relationship with 070 Shake
When asked about what makes their relationship click, Depp offered a rare glimpse into their bond. "I mean, I think it's, you know, it's that kind of je ne sais quoi. You can't describe that kind of feeling," she said at the time, adding, "But yeah, I'm very happy."
The couple first confirmed their romance in May 2023, when Depp shared a photo of herself kissing 070 Shake on her Instagram Stories, captioning the snap, "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH."
In June 2025, the actress celebrated the rapper's 28th birthday with a series of affectionate posts.
One image showed 070 Shake seated at a restaurant in a hoodie, focused on her phone, as Depp sweetly wrote, "Happy birthday, dreamboat."
Another photo featured the pair posing together, with Depp wearing a light floral dress while 070 Shake opted for a white button-down layered under a black vest.
Depp wrote, "LOML," short for "love of my life."