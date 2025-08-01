or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > lily-rose depp
OK LogoNEWS

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Poses in Lacy Underwear in Rare Photo With Her Girlfriend

lily rose depp lacy underwear photo
Source: MEGA;@lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily‑Rose, posed in lacy underwear in a rare photo with her girlfriend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lily-Rose Depp just dropped a rare glimpse of her private life!

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old actress and daughter of Johnny Depp lit up Instagram on July 31 with a sultry carousel of photos alongside her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake.

She kept the caption sweet and simple, writing, “🌹🌹🌹Summer loving 🌹🌹🌹,” giving followers a peek into their steamy date night vibe.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lily-Rose shared rare photos with her girlfriend, 070 Shake.
Source: @lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Lily-Rose shared rare photos with her girlfriend, 070 Shake.

Article continues below advertisement

In one of the standout mirror selfies, Lily-Rose rocked a see-through black cover-up dress that showed off her matching lacy white bra and underwear. Her loose waves and delicate gold necklace gave the look a soft, effortless touch.

Article continues below advertisement

Next to her, 070 Shake looked totally unbothered in a short-sleeve button-down and dark pants, casually holding a cigarette between her lips.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple have been dating since early 2023.
Source: MEGA

The couple have been dating since early 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t get enough.

“My favorite celebrity couple 😍🌹,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Prettiest girl in the world goals 👏👏.”

“Hottest couple of all time!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” one fan account chimed in.

“Historians would say they were best friends,” someone joked.

“Love seeing couples be hot together ❤️‍🔥,” another added.

Article continues below advertisement

Lily-Rose, who just starred in the film NosferatuRobert Eggers’ horror flick, released in December 2024 — tends to keep her relationship low-key.

MORE ON:
lily-rose depp

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in November 2024, the Idol actress hit the red carpet at the 15th annual Governors Awards and opened up about her relationship while supporting 070 Shake’s music career.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lily-Rose Depp starred in 'Nosferatu,' which released in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp starred in 'Nosferatu,' which released in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Asked about her partner’s latest album, Lily-Rose told E! News, "I feel like there's not enough time in these short interviews to really sum it up. But I'm incredibly proud. Yeah, she's incredibly talented. I'm very proud."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked what makes their connection work, she smiled and said, "I mean, I think it's, you know, it's that kind of je ne sais quoi. You can't describe that kind of feeling. But yeah, I'm very happy."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress once called 070 Shake her 'dreamboat.'
Source: MEGA

The actress once called 070 Shake her 'dreamboat.'

Article continues below advertisement

They went public with their romance in May 2023 when Lily-Rose posted a kiss photo to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH.”

In early June, she marked 070 Shake’s 28th birthday with a sweet tribute. One snap showed the rapper focused on her phone while seated at a restaurant in a hoodie. Lily-Rose wrote, “Happy birthday, dreamboat” over the image.

Another pic captured the couple posing together, with Lily-Rose wearing a breezy floral dress, while 070 Shake kept it chill in a crisp white button-down and black vest.

“LOML,” Lily-Rose added, using the acronym for "love of my life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.