Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Poses in Lacy Underwear in Rare Photo With Her Girlfriend
Lily-Rose Depp just dropped a rare glimpse of her private life!
The 26-year-old actress and daughter of Johnny Depp lit up Instagram on July 31 with a sultry carousel of photos alongside her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake.
She kept the caption sweet and simple, writing, “🌹🌹🌹Summer loving 🌹🌹🌹,” giving followers a peek into their steamy date night vibe.
In one of the standout mirror selfies, Lily-Rose rocked a see-through black cover-up dress that showed off her matching lacy white bra and underwear. Her loose waves and delicate gold necklace gave the look a soft, effortless touch.
Next to her, 070 Shake looked totally unbothered in a short-sleeve button-down and dark pants, casually holding a cigarette between her lips.
Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t get enough.
“My favorite celebrity couple 😍🌹,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Prettiest girl in the world goals 👏👏.”
“Hottest couple of all time!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥,” one fan account chimed in.
“Historians would say they were best friends,” someone joked.
“Love seeing couples be hot together ❤️🔥,” another added.
Lily-Rose, who just starred in the film Nosferatu — Robert Eggers’ horror flick, released in December 2024 — tends to keep her relationship low-key.
Back in November 2024, the Idol actress hit the red carpet at the 15th annual Governors Awards and opened up about her relationship while supporting 070 Shake’s music career.
Asked about her partner’s latest album, Lily-Rose told E! News, "I feel like there's not enough time in these short interviews to really sum it up. But I'm incredibly proud. Yeah, she's incredibly talented. I'm very proud."
When asked what makes their connection work, she smiled and said, "I mean, I think it's, you know, it's that kind of je ne sais quoi. You can't describe that kind of feeling. But yeah, I'm very happy."
They went public with their romance in May 2023 when Lily-Rose posted a kiss photo to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH.”
In early June, she marked 070 Shake’s 28th birthday with a sweet tribute. One snap showed the rapper focused on her phone while seated at a restaurant in a hoodie. Lily-Rose wrote, “Happy birthday, dreamboat” over the image.
Another pic captured the couple posing together, with Lily-Rose wearing a breezy floral dress, while 070 Shake kept it chill in a crisp white button-down and black vest.
“LOML,” Lily-Rose added, using the acronym for "love of my life."