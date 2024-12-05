Home > News NEWS 5 Days, 250 Vendors from 13 Different US States: LimeLight Expressions Crafts the Ultimate Event Experience Source: LimeLight Expressions LimeLight Expressions Logo

Since its establishment in 2007, LimeLight Expressions has brought extraordinary events to life for clients across the globe. The full-service event planning company, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has been a trusted partner in making each event, from small gatherings to grand weddings and corporate affairs, a memorable experience.

Known for its all-encompassing approach of handling everything from design work with in-house graphic designers to setup and teardown, LimeLight Expressions has stood out in the event planning industry. This award-winning, family-owned and operated business continues to exhibit professionalism while wielding creativity to meet the unique needs and dreams of clients it treats like family.

This professionalism, creativity, and commitment to excellence were apparent when LimeLight Expressions accepted a project from a dear client with a vision that stretched beyond the usual scope of any venture the company had undertaken. “This client required something outside the norm—she wanted something truly memorable,” says founder Kimmylea Konsel-Taylor. “She desired a once-in-a-lifetime event, a unique experience for every single guest. Her dream was to have each day crafted to create beautiful memories, and that’s exactly what we did.” For five days, LimeLight Expressions orchestrated an opulent, multi-million-dollar celebration. It brought in over 250 vendors from 13 different states, creating the ultimate event experience for over two hundred guests from near and far. Naturally, organizing an event of this scale required a level of planning, research, and logistics that few companies could handle—tasks LimeLight Expressions prides itself on.

The firm scoured resources across the country to find the perfect team. “We had a picturesque location, but the venue lacked the space to match the scale of such an event. That's when we got to the drawing board and recommended a glass-walled tent, ensuring the guests did not miss out on the beauty of the surrounding mountains; we hunted down the best glass chapel experts in the US. Our partner vendors, engineers, crane operators, and eight semi-trucks of materials made that vision come to life,” the founder shares. Essentially, LimeLight Expressions provided an all-inclusive service, offering—initial planning, design, budget consultation, and more. The team met with the client early to discuss their dreams and goals. Once they perfectly captured the vision, they meticulously laid out the timeline for each day of the event.

The established roadmap allowed the team to efficiently get to work. Each day had a unique design and color palette, allowing guests to experience a fresh perspective daily. LimeLight Expressions handled the venue layouts, creating detailed room maps for each space. It crafted a premier guest experience by precisely incorporating top-level planning from logistics like lighting and transportation to guest accommodations, hospitality, and world-class entertainment. Kimmylea and her dedicated team exhibited a high degree of coordination in managing over 250 vendors. They acquired not just any vendor but the absolute best in the business, from floral designers to lighting experts. In addition, LimeLight Expressions guaranteed they were chosen for their skills, offerings, and ability to align with the event planning company’s commitment to quality and client experience. Moreover, they handled transportation, travel arrangements, and complex scheduling to ensure everything came together flawlessly.

Many individuals and even professional event organizers might find themselves overwhelmed by the complexity of the planning and details for a monumental event like this. However, this is where LimeLight Expressions’ expertise truly shines. Its mission is to lift the stress off clients, allowing them to immerse themselves in the experience. Whether one has a precise vision or only a few ideas, LimeLight Expressions offers tailored support. In this case, the client chose to be minimally involved after approving the initial design plan. They discussed themes, color palettes, and personal preferences, sometimes drawing inspiration from Pinterest boards or other reference images provided. The LimeLight Team refined these ideas into unique designs that reflect the client’s personality and aspirations.