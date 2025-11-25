Linda Hamilton, 69, Says She Won't 'Spend a Moment Trying to Look Younger' as the 'Terminator' Icon Talks Aging in Hollywood

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton is keeping it real about aging and letting go of Hollywood's high beauty standards. "I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever," Hamilton, 69, said in an interview published by AARP’s Movies for Grownups on Tuesday, November 25. "I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton Talks Aging in Hollywood

Source: MEGA Linda Thompson starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 'Terminator' franchise.

The actress, known for her role as Sarah Connor opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984's Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, reflected on the physical realities of decades of stunt work, noting she has learned to stay "fully planted in the moment" and reject the pressures of chasing youth.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton Rejects Beauty Pressure From Hollywood

Source: MEGA Linda Hamilton is set to make her debut on 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

"There’s also a lot of damage and harm that I’m working with, having done so many stunts and falling on my b--- in fear, there’s a bit of a price to pay," she explained. The actress' action streak isn’t slowing down as she's set to make her Stranger Things debut in the show's highly anticipated final season on Wednesday, November 26. While the details of her role are still under wraps, she shared that she stayed in top physical shape to tackle the Netflix sci-fi hit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton Got Candid About Mental Health

Source: MEGA Linda Thompson is open about her battle with bipolar disorder and depression in the past.

"It was Pilates, it was yoga, a lot of free weights, machines, cables, everything," she told the outlet. "And I kind of love that: to go in and not have a chest and back day, but just have a 'what do you need to loosen up and stretch out today.'" Hamilton – who has been open about her experience with depression and bipolar disorder in the past – said she had "no regrets" about her outlook and has finally found the steadiness she'd been searching for.

Linda Thompson Says She Has 'No Regrets'

Source: MEGA Linda Thompson revealed that she's found the steadiness she's been looking for.