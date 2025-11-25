or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > celebrity news
OK LogoPHOTOS

Linda Hamilton, 69, Says She Won't 'Spend a Moment Trying to Look Younger' as the 'Terminator' Icon Talks Aging in Hollywood

Photo of Linda Hamilton
Source: MEGA

'Terminator' actress Linda Hamilton is embracing every chapter of her life and choosing not to ‘spend a moment trying to look younger’ in Hollywood.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton is keeping it real about aging and letting go of Hollywood's high beauty standards.

"I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever," Hamilton, 69, said in an interview published by AARP’s Movies for Grownups on Tuesday, November 25. "I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton Talks Aging in Hollywood

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Linda Thompson starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 'Terminator' franchise.
Source: MEGA

Linda Thompson starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 'Terminator' franchise.

The actress, known for her role as Sarah Connor opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984's Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, reflected on the physical realities of decades of stunt work, noting she has learned to stay "fully planted in the moment" and reject the pressures of chasing youth.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton Rejects Beauty Pressure From Hollywood

Photo of Linda Hamilton is set to make her debut on 'Stranger Things' Season 5.
Source: MEGA

Linda Hamilton is set to make her debut on 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

"There’s also a lot of damage and harm that I’m working with, having done so many stunts and falling on my b--- in fear, there’s a bit of a price to pay," she explained.

The actress' action streak isn’t slowing down as she's set to make her Stranger Things debut in the show's highly anticipated final season on Wednesday, November 26. While the details of her role are still under wraps, she shared that she stayed in top physical shape to tackle the Netflix sci-fi hit.

MORE ON:
celebrity news

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Hamilton Got Candid About Mental Health

Photo of Linda Thompson is open about her battle with bipolar disorder and depression in the past.
Source: MEGA

Linda Thompson is open about her battle with bipolar disorder and depression in the past.

"It was Pilates, it was yoga, a lot of free weights, machines, cables, everything," she told the outlet. "And I kind of love that: to go in and not have a chest and back day, but just have a 'what do you need to loosen up and stretch out today.'"

Hamilton – who has been open about her experience with depression and bipolar disorder in the past – said she had "no regrets" about her outlook and has finally found the steadiness she'd been searching for.

Linda Thompson Says She Has 'No Regrets'

Photo of Linda Thompson revealed that she's found the steadiness she's been looking for.
Source: MEGA

Linda Thompson revealed that she's found the steadiness she's been looking for.

"That doesn’t mean that I’m not sad about some of my behaviors in the past, when I was young and out of control and very mentally ill," she explained. "I’m kind of unruffleable. I'm steady. I appreciate where I’ve landed."

Hamilton's bipolar disorder and depression diagnosis was made public in 2005. At the time, the Children of the Corn actress explained that she suffered intense mood swings and didn't understand why.

"I would say [I had] 20 full years of symptoms, not counting my childhood. From 20 to 40. I call them my lost years," the Terminator star told AP Radio during a 2004 interview.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.