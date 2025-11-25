Linda Hamilton, 69, Says She Won't 'Spend a Moment Trying to Look Younger' as the 'Terminator' Icon Talks Aging in Hollywood
Linda Hamilton is keeping it real about aging and letting go of Hollywood's high beauty standards.
"I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever," Hamilton, 69, said in an interview published by AARP’s Movies for Grownups on Tuesday, November 25. "I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much."
The actress, known for her role as Sarah Connor opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984's Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, reflected on the physical realities of decades of stunt work, noting she has learned to stay "fully planted in the moment" and reject the pressures of chasing youth.
"There’s also a lot of damage and harm that I’m working with, having done so many stunts and falling on my b--- in fear, there’s a bit of a price to pay," she explained.
The actress' action streak isn’t slowing down as she's set to make her Stranger Things debut in the show's highly anticipated final season on Wednesday, November 26. While the details of her role are still under wraps, she shared that she stayed in top physical shape to tackle the Netflix sci-fi hit.
"It was Pilates, it was yoga, a lot of free weights, machines, cables, everything," she told the outlet. "And I kind of love that: to go in and not have a chest and back day, but just have a 'what do you need to loosen up and stretch out today.'"
Hamilton – who has been open about her experience with depression and bipolar disorder in the past – said she had "no regrets" about her outlook and has finally found the steadiness she'd been searching for.
"That doesn’t mean that I’m not sad about some of my behaviors in the past, when I was young and out of control and very mentally ill," she explained. "I’m kind of unruffleable. I'm steady. I appreciate where I’ve landed."
Hamilton's bipolar disorder and depression diagnosis was made public in 2005. At the time, the Children of the Corn actress explained that she suffered intense mood swings and didn't understand why.
"I would say [I had] 20 full years of symptoms, not counting my childhood. From 20 to 40. I call them my lost years," the Terminator star told AP Radio during a 2004 interview.