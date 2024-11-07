Hollywood’s Secret Bipolar Epidemic: From Mariah Carey to Selena Gomez and More

With muscles bulging on her sinewy frame, Linda Hamilton scaled the heights with the hit Terminator films. But the 68-year-old fought a desperate inner battle for 20 years before she was finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1994.

“I really was crashing and burning,” Hamilton said, adding she “spent many years, you know, not only looking for the answers but sort of self-medicating with drugs and alcohol as well, and was struggling to keep my marriages intact. It was at that point that someone wouldn’t let me out of his office. He said, ‘You are so seriously bipolar. You should not leave this office without me calling your primary physician and we need to get you on medicine!’”

Hamilton now follows a regimen of medication, diet and exercise: “My quality of life is more amazing than I ever could’ve imagined.”