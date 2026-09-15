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Lindsay Clancy Copycat Corie Walsh Rambled to Cops About McDonald's and 'Wizard of Oz' After Allegedly Killing Her Children: Report

Image of Corie Walsh
Source: CORIE WALSH/FACEBOOK

Corie Walsh, 40, of Frankfort, Ill., discussed a McDonald's breakfast order and sang a song from 'The Wizard of Oz' while speaking with investigators after her 2-year-old son's death, her defense team says.

Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Corie Walsh, the Illinois mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son, discussed a McDonald's breakfast order and sang a song from The Wizard of Oz while speaking with investigators after the child's death, according to her defense team.

Her attorney, Robert Kerr, described the statements as her lawyers argued she was experiencing a psychotic episode, according to TMZ.

Walsh, 40, of Frankfort, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of her son, Barrett, who was found in the family's basement earlier this month. Her three other children were unharmed.

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Bizarre Behavior and Erratic Statements

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Image of Corie Walsh
Source: WILL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Attorney Robert Kerr told a judge that Walsh said she'd visited McDonald's for a breakfast sandwich in the afternoon, when the restaurant was no longer serving breakfast.

Kerr reportedly told a judge that Walsh said she had visited McDonald's for a breakfast sandwich in the afternoon, which seemed confusing given most restaurants' lack of breakfast options outside of morning hours.

Many McDonald's locations ceased serving 24-hour breakfast after a brief stint following the 2020 COVID pandemic. Her defense pointed to the account as an example of her confusion, noting that the restaurant was no longer serving breakfast at that time.

Her attorneys also said Walsh began singing "Follow the Yellow Brick Road" while talking to investigators. The defense has cited her behavior and contradictory statements in arguing that she was suffering a severe mental health crisis when her son died.

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Confusing Behavior in the Ambulance

Image of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Her lawyers said she was 'on and out of consciousness' in the ambulance, told first responders they resembled her daughter and began listing names of fruits.

The defense's account also addressed Walsh's behavior as paramedics took her from the home to a nearby hospital. According to TMZ, her lawyers said she was "in and out of consciousness" during the trip and struggled to communicate coherently with emergency personnel.

She reportedly told first responders they resembled her daughter and began listing names of fruits. Her attorneys described those exchanges alongside her later statements to police as they raised questions about her mental state. The situation has since been likened to the Lindsay Clancy case and referred to as a "copycat" crime.

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Inconsistent Statements

Image of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

She told investigators she had drowned her children one at a time, though none of her children drowned and only Barrett died.

Walsh's defense in this copycat case said she told investigators she had drowned her children one at a time. That account conflicted with the circumstances of the case in that none of her children drowned or were found in water, and only Barrett died, according to TMZ's report.

Prosecutors have described other statements Walsh allegedly made after her son's death. They said she told police she killed him because she believed he was the devil and the antichrist. Prosecutors also alleged that she had planned to poison her husband.

The Defense Rejects Lindsay Clancy Comparisons

Image of Lindsay Clancy and attorney
Source: AP

Attorney Andrea Lyon called suggestions that Walsh was copying Lindsay Clancy 'baseless and cruel.'

Prosecutors said Walsh discussed Clancy's murder trial in a group chat on the day Barrett died. Authorities have not established that the Massachusetts case caused or directly influenced the alleged killing.

Walsh's attorney Andrea Lyon has rejected suggestions that her client was copying Clancy, calling that characterization "baseless and cruel." Her defense team has argued that Walsh needs psychiatric treatment. A judge ordered her to remain detained, citing concerns about the safety of her surviving children and husband.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 24.

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