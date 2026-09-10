'None of Us Were Church Freaks': Classmate of Accused Lindsay Clancy Copycat Killer Shocked She Allegedly Murdered Son Because He Was 'the Antichrist'
Sept. 10 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
A woman who grew up with Corie Walsh — the Illinois mother who has become known as a Lindsay Clancy copycat — was shocked to see that Walsh has been accused of murdering her own child.
The woman spoke out in a new interview, revealing Walsh was nothing but "beautiful, kind, intelligent, talented and giving" when they went to a Catholic high school together years ago.
The lady told TMZ that Walsh was involved in several activities at school, including the poms team, Helping Hands club and senior Powderpuff games.
She said Walsh never seemed like an oddball, noting she appeared to have friends in several social circles.
"Never in a million years could I have imagined something so tragic," the woman expressed of Walsh allegedly killing her 2-year-old son. (Walsh's lawyer claimed that like Clancy, she was experiencing severe psychosis at the time of the murder.)
'None of Us Were Church Freaks'
Though the girls attended Catholic school, the woman said she never saw Walsh as someone who was super religious, which is why she was taken back to learn that Walsh allegedly claimed she killed her son because he was "the devil" and "the anti-Christ."
"None of us were church freaks," she stated.
The woman said she hasn't talked to Walsh since high school, so she can't speak for who she became after they graduated.
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Who Is Lindsay Clancy?
As OK! reported, Clancy plead not guilty to being criminally responsible for murdering her three young children in 2023, alleging she was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis at the time while on multiple medications. She then tried to kill herself by jumping out a window, resulting in her being paralyzed from the waist down.
The infamous case resulted in a mistrial on September 4, but prior to that, Walsh was reportedly "very invested" in Clancy's case.
"The defendant had been actively discussing the case via group text message with her friends up until 12:30 PM on September 1, 2026, three and a half hours before the scene was discovered," court documents documents read.
Corie Walsh Was 'Experiencing a Psychotic Episode'
On September 1, officers in Frankfort, Ill., were called by a neighbor who found Walsh's 2-year-old son, Barrett, hanging in the basement. The neighbor also encountered Walsh "actively harming herself," prompting the neighbor to take away a knife from her.
The neighbor told police that it appeared Walsh "was trying to kill herself."
Her attorney, Andrea Lyon, told ABC News, "This is a tragedy for the Walsh family, all of whom are mourning the loss of this child. It is also a tragedy in that Corie herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened."
"It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is," she added.
It was also alleged that Walsh was planning to kill her husband.
She will next appear in court on September 24.