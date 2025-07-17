or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ESPYs
OK LogoNEWS

Lindsey Vonn Accidentally Flashes Underwear in Wardrobe Malfunction on ESPYs Red Carpet: Photos

Photo of Lindsey Vonn
Source: MEGA

Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn’s daring thigh-high slit took an unexpected turn on the ESPYs, leading to a revealing wardrobe malfunction while on the red carpet.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Vonn’s daring thigh-high slit took an unexpected turn on the ESPYs red carpet, leading to a revealing wardrobe malfunction.

The skiing legend, 40, turned heads at the ESPYs in Hollywood on Wednesday, July 16, wearing a strapless eggplant-colored gown from Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall 2025 collection, complete with a bold slit up to her midriff and a deliberately visible thong strap.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off a Thigh-High Slit

image of Lindsey Vonn's sister quickly stepped in to help her after suffering a wardrobe malfunction.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn's sister quickly stepped in to help her after suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

But while posing for photos, a sudden gust of wind sent the thigh-high slit flying, revealing more of her underwear than intended.

The professional athlete’s younger sister, Karin Kildow, stepped in immediately to help her cover up her sibling and adjust the gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Vonn Was Nominated for Best Comeback Athlete

image of Lindsey Vonn looked stunning on the ESPYs red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn looked stunning on the ESPYs red carpet.

The Olympian was nominated for Best Comeback Athlete at the 2025 award show alongside soccer star Mallory Swanson, gymnast Suni Lee and ice hockey captain Gabriel Landeskog. Lee, 22, ultimately took home the accolade.

Vonn switched up her look once inside the show, taking the stage in a sheer silver fringe dress. She was later spotted wearing the same statement piece while out to dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s with friend Brooks Nader that evening.

MORE ON:
ESPYs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Vonn Has Suffered Wardrobe Malfunctions in the Past

image of Lindsey Vonn is a four-time ESPY winner.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn is a four-time ESPY winner.

Although Vonn didn’t take home an award this time, the four-time ESPY winner celebrated her nomination in the days leading up to Wednesday’s show.

“Can’t believe I’m nominated for another ESPY award… wow! Means a lot to me and it’s very humbling. I’m nominated for Best Comeback (only 10 years after my first comeback nomination 🤪) which is a category filled with incredible, incredible women,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “I voted for @sunisalee as her comeback in Paris was beyond impressive!”

Vonn is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions, having experienced a similar mishap at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in 2016.

Lindsey Vonn Joked About Her Wardrobe Malfunction

image of Lindsey Vonn has suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the past.
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn has suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the past.

That night, she wore a stunning blue Michelle Mason gown, featuring a thigh-high slit that also showcased her toned legs. But when a breeze unexpectedly lifted her skirt, Vonn took it in stride and smiled through the moment.

Vonn joked about the moment two years later, telling fans she was hoping to avoid another fashion mishap.

“I’m out of my comfort zone. Definitely here, I just — it’s a lot,” she told a news outlet at the 2018 ceremony. “The Oscars is such a big deal, I’m just trying to soak it all in and not mess it all up.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.