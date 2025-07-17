Lindsey Vonn Accidentally Flashes Underwear in Wardrobe Malfunction on ESPYs Red Carpet: Photos

Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn’s daring thigh-high slit took an unexpected turn on the ESPYs, leading to a revealing wardrobe malfunction while on the red carpet.

The skiing legend, 40, turned heads at the ESPYs in Hollywood on Wednesday, July 16, wearing a strapless eggplant-colored gown from Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall 2025 collection, complete with a bold slit up to her midriff and a deliberately visible thong strap.

But while posing for photos, a sudden gust of wind sent the thigh-high slit flying, revealing more of her underwear than intended.

The professional athlete’s younger sister, Karin Kildow, stepped in immediately to help her cover up her sibling and adjust the gown.