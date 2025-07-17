Lindsey Vonn Accidentally Flashes Underwear in Wardrobe Malfunction on ESPYs Red Carpet: Photos
Lindsey Vonn’s daring thigh-high slit took an unexpected turn on the ESPYs red carpet, leading to a revealing wardrobe malfunction.
The skiing legend, 40, turned heads at the ESPYs in Hollywood on Wednesday, July 16, wearing a strapless eggplant-colored gown from Elisabetta Franchi’s Fall 2025 collection, complete with a bold slit up to her midriff and a deliberately visible thong strap.
Lindsey Vonn Shows Off a Thigh-High Slit
But while posing for photos, a sudden gust of wind sent the thigh-high slit flying, revealing more of her underwear than intended.
The professional athlete’s younger sister, Karin Kildow, stepped in immediately to help her cover up her sibling and adjust the gown.
Lindsey Vonn Was Nominated for Best Comeback Athlete
The Olympian was nominated for Best Comeback Athlete at the 2025 award show alongside soccer star Mallory Swanson, gymnast Suni Lee and ice hockey captain Gabriel Landeskog. Lee, 22, ultimately took home the accolade.
Vonn switched up her look once inside the show, taking the stage in a sheer silver fringe dress. She was later spotted wearing the same statement piece while out to dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s with friend Brooks Nader that evening.
Lindsey Vonn Has Suffered Wardrobe Malfunctions in the Past
Although Vonn didn’t take home an award this time, the four-time ESPY winner celebrated her nomination in the days leading up to Wednesday’s show.
“Can’t believe I’m nominated for another ESPY award… wow! Means a lot to me and it’s very humbling. I’m nominated for Best Comeback (only 10 years after my first comeback nomination 🤪) which is a category filled with incredible, incredible women,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “I voted for @sunisalee as her comeback in Paris was beyond impressive!”
Vonn is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions, having experienced a similar mishap at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in 2016.
Lindsey Vonn Joked About Her Wardrobe Malfunction
That night, she wore a stunning blue Michelle Mason gown, featuring a thigh-high slit that also showcased her toned legs. But when a breeze unexpectedly lifted her skirt, Vonn took it in stride and smiled through the moment.
Vonn joked about the moment two years later, telling fans she was hoping to avoid another fashion mishap.
“I’m out of my comfort zone. Definitely here, I just — it’s a lot,” she told a news outlet at the 2018 ceremony. “The Oscars is such a big deal, I’m just trying to soak it all in and not mess it all up.”