Lindsey Vonn Grieves the Loss of Beloved Dog Leo After Olympic Crash: 'He Was in Pain'

Lindsey Vonn has expressed deep sorrow following the death of her dog, Leo, who passed away the day after her serious leg injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 41-year-old Olympic champion shared her emotional journey via Instagram, revealing the profound impact of this loss on her life.

Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram Lindsey Vonn revealed her beloved dog Leo has died.

“This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life,” Vonn shared on February 18. In her heartfelt post, she explained that the day she suffered her crash, so too did Leo. The dog had been diagnosed with lung cancer, having previously survived lymphoma, but ultimately succumbed to heart failure. “He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind,” she reflected.

On February 8, Vonn faced a major setback while competing in the women's downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Following a dramatic crash, she was airlifted to a hospital where she faced the reality of her injury. “As I lay in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy,” she said, highlighting the emotional toll of losing both her health and her pet in such a short span of time.

Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram The loss came shortly after her crash during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn described the comfort Leo provided during her previous injuries, including her second ACL injury. “He held me on the sofa as I watched the Sochi Olympics. He lifted me up when I was down,” she noted, recalling how the dog had been a constant source of support for 13 years. In her reflections on the crash, Vonn stated, “Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a storybook ending or a fairy [tale], it was just life.”

Source: MEGA Leo had been battling lung cancer after previously surviving lymphoma.

In her grief, Vonn found solace in the idea that Leo is reunited with her loved ones who have passed, including her previous dogs, Lucy and Bear. “I know he’s up there with Lucy and Bear and my mom and grandparents and so many people I have lost in the past few years,” she wrote.

Source: MEGA Lindsey Vonn shared emotional memories of the dog supporting her through injuries.

After undergoing four surgeries in Italy, Vonn returned to the United States on February 17, where she continues her recovery process. “Surgery went well today!” she posted, expressing gratitude for her treatment. Vonn also took the opportunity to address her followers, emphasizing her desire for strength rather than sympathy. “Please, don’t be sad. Empathy, love, and support I welcome with an open heart,” she urged her fans.