Lindsey Vonn Is 'in Stable Condition' Following Scary Ski Crash at 2026 Winter Olympics

Skier Lindsey Vonn is on the mend after crashing downhill during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on February 8. The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team shared an update on the 41-year-old athlete's condition on social media.

Lindsey Vonn Is Recovering After Her Accident

Update: Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 8, 2026 Source: @usskiteam/X The U.S. Ski Team shared an update on Lindsey Vonn's health.

"Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians," the team wrote on X Sunday. Earlier that day, Vonn collided with the snow just 13 seconds into her event. She fell down after her right ski pole got tangled with a course marker. She then spun in the air several times before landing in a mountain. She uttered "Oh my God" in pain before going down.

The Athlete Tore Her ACL a Week Before the Olympics

Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram The sportswoman is a five-time Olympic gold medalist.

Vonn's sister Karin Kildow also revealed how the racer is doing after her accident. "That definitely was the last thing we wanted to see. It happened quick. So when that happens you’re just immediately hoping she’s okay," Kildow told NBC. "It was scary because when you start to see the stretchers being put out, that is not a good sign." The five-time Olympic medalist previously tore her ACL just a week before the 2026 Olympics began. Despite the injury, Vonn was determined to race and represent the USA.

Source: MEGA Lindsey Vonn's sister said their family is 'hoping for the best.'

Kildow also shared how Vonn knew racing was a risk due to the ACL laceration. “I know she put her whole heart into it and sometimes, just, like, things happen,” Kildow noted. “It’s a very dangerous sport. And there are a lot of variables at play. I don’t really know exactly what happened. It did look like a pretty rough fall. We’re just hoping for the best." Fifteen minutes after Vonn crashed during her race, she was airlifted by helicopter out of the mountainous area and went to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria.

Source: MEGA Lindsey Vonn damaged her ACL in a World Cup relay on January 30.