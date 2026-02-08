Lindsey Vonn Is 'in Stable Condition' Following Scary Ski Crash at 2026 Winter Olympics
Feb. 8 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Skier Lindsey Vonn is on the mend after crashing downhill during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on February 8.
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team shared an update on the 41-year-old athlete's condition on social media.
Lindsey Vonn Is Recovering After Her Accident
"Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians," the team wrote on X Sunday.
Earlier that day, Vonn collided with the snow just 13 seconds into her event. She fell down after her right ski pole got tangled with a course marker. She then spun in the air several times before landing in a mountain.
She uttered "Oh my God" in pain before going down.
The Athlete Tore Her ACL a Week Before the Olympics
Vonn's sister Karin Kildow also revealed how the racer is doing after her accident.
"That definitely was the last thing we wanted to see. It happened quick. So when that happens you’re just immediately hoping she’s okay," Kildow told NBC. "It was scary because when you start to see the stretchers being put out, that is not a good sign."
The five-time Olympic medalist previously tore her ACL just a week before the 2026 Olympics began. Despite the injury, Vonn was determined to race and represent the USA.
Kildow also shared how Vonn knew racing was a risk due to the ACL laceration.
“I know she put her whole heart into it and sometimes, just, like, things happen,” Kildow noted. “It’s a very dangerous sport. And there are a lot of variables at play. I don’t really know exactly what happened. It did look like a pretty rough fall. We’re just hoping for the best."
Fifteen minutes after Vonn crashed during her race, she was airlifted by helicopter out of the mountainous area and went to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria.
Vonn's teammate Breezy Johnson is now in first place, winning the gold medal.
The Minnesota native damaged her ACL in a World Cup relay on January 30 in Switzerland. Just days later, Vonn discussed her condition in a press conference and said she was determined to still compete at the games.
"It was painful initially after the crash," she said. "I had a feeling it was bad, but I held out hope until I saw the MRI in front of me. But I have not cried, I have not deviated from my plan. I think this would be the best comeback I've done so far. The most dramatic, that's for sure."