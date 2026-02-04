Is Savannah Guthrie Hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Amid Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance? Everything to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Is Savannah Guthrie Covering the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie is currently in Arizona with her family amid the ongoing investigation into her mom Nancy's disappearance.

NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage will move forward without Savannah Guthrie on board. In a statement on February 3, an NBC Sports spokesperson confirmed the Today co-anchor will not be joining them at the Olympics "as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time." "Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon," the representative added. Guthrie was set to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy on February 6 alongside Terry Gannon, with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White expected to join them. She was also scheduled to work with Hoda Kotb to cover the remainder of the Games.

Did Savannah Guthrie Also Skip 'Today'?

Source: MEGA 'Today' hosts said they had trouble sleeping after the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Before missing her Winter Olympics gig, the mom-of-two also skipped the February 2 episode of Today after reports revealed her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in Arizona. During the February 3 episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, both Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones said they are "all rattled" following Nancy's disappearance. "We're all shaken. We all recognize that we have a job to do. But as you guys know, we're family around here, and it's not just something that we say. We've all been a little rattled," said Sheinelle, adding they had "trouble sleeping" after hearing the news as they are "worried" about Savannah's mom. "This morning, I woke up, and I was nervous," she continued. As Savannah's social media post gave her "peace," Sheinelle noted, "Leave it up to Savannah to impart and remind us of who we are. If she can have faith in a moment like this and ask for prayers, then we are going to give it to her and be reminded by her." "What Nancy gave Savannah, but also her two other children, is this deep and abiding faith and goodness and optimism," Jenna shared. "When I had my son, I asked, 'Who is the most faithful person I know? Who could lead him and his path?' And it's Savannah."

What Has Savannah Guthrie Said About Her Mother's Disappearance So Far?

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31.