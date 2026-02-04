Is Savannah Guthrie Hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Amid Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance? Everything to Know
Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Is Savannah Guthrie Covering the 2026 Winter Olympics?
NBC's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage will move forward without Savannah Guthrie on board.
In a statement on February 3, an NBC Sports spokesperson confirmed the Today co-anchor will not be joining them at the Olympics "as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time."
"Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon," the representative added.
Guthrie was set to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Italy on February 6 alongside Terry Gannon, with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White expected to join them. She was also scheduled to work with Hoda Kotb to cover the remainder of the Games.
Did Savannah Guthrie Also Skip 'Today'?
- Savannah Guthrie Gushed Over Her Mom Encouraging Her to Follow Her Dreams Years Before She Went Missing
- 'Everyone Is Shaken': 'Devastated' Savannah Guthrie's Security Is Ramped Up After Her Mom Goes Missing in Arizona, Insider Reveals
- Savannah Guthrie Leaves 'Today' Mid-Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before missing her Winter Olympics gig, the mom-of-two also skipped the February 2 episode of Today after reports revealed her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing in Arizona.
During the February 3 episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, both Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones said they are "all rattled" following Nancy's disappearance.
"We're all shaken. We all recognize that we have a job to do. But as you guys know, we're family around here, and it's not just something that we say. We've all been a little rattled," said Sheinelle, adding they had "trouble sleeping" after hearing the news as they are "worried" about Savannah's mom.
"This morning, I woke up, and I was nervous," she continued.
As Savannah's social media post gave her "peace," Sheinelle noted, "Leave it up to Savannah to impart and remind us of who we are. If she can have faith in a moment like this and ask for prayers, then we are going to give it to her and be reminded by her."
"What Nancy gave Savannah, but also her two other children, is this deep and abiding faith and goodness and optimism," Jenna shared. "When I had my son, I asked, 'Who is the most faithful person I know? Who could lead him and his path?' And it's Savannah."
What Has Savannah Guthrie Said About Her Mother's Disappearance So Far?
After Nancy's disappearance was reported on February 1, Savannah issued a statement to express gratitude to her supporters for their prayers.
"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah and her family said in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom… We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."
On February 2, Savannah shared an Instagram update, which featured a photo with the text, "Please Pray."
"we believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him," she wrote in the caption. "thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you."
Savannah included a Bible verse: "He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord."
"Bring her home," the post concluded.