PHOTOS Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Black Bikini During Romantic French Getaway: Photos Source: MEGA/@LINDSEYVONN INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn managed to squeeze in a few more days of warm weather. Larry Stansbury Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lindsey Vonn isn't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! On Thursday, October 15, the Olympic skier shared a collection of vacation snapshots on Instagram, revealing she had managed to squeeze in a few more days of warm weather before the colder months arrived. "Ok I lied… Chance and I managed to catch a few more days of summer….😁🙌🏻❤️💃🏼 maybe I've just been in the wrong place all these years 😉 🇫🇷," the athlete captioned the post, referring to her dog.

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View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM

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Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn continues to recover from a serious leg injury.

"And now I'm tired and happy 🥰," Vonn — who continues to recover from a serious leg injury sustained during the 2026 Winter Olympics — added. The former World Cup champion showed off her toned abs and athletic physique while enjoying the scenic waterfront.

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Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Bikini Body in France

Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn is enjoying the scenic waterfront.

Her latest vacation photos quickly caught the attention of followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments. "You look amazing," one admirer wrote. "Beautiful," another commented. A third supporter added, "You do YOU! You are a true goddess and deserve it all!"

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Lindsey Vonn Recently Went Public With Boyfriend Matthieu Bailet

Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn went Instagram official with boyfriend Matthieu Bailet in September.

Vonn's trip to France followed her decision to make her relationship with fellow alpine skier Matthieu Bailet, 30, Instagram official. On September 23, the Olympic gold medalist shared a collection of summer vacation photos, including a romantic snapshot of herself kissing Bailet in a swimming pool. "About that time for a summer recap… pt 1❤️," Vonn captioned the carousel. Another image showed the French athlete wrapping his arms around Vonn as they posed together near the water. Bailet playfully responded in the comments section. "Can't wait to see the summer recap part 2 😉😘," he wrote. The couple's social media exchange confirmed their romance after months of speculation about their relationship.

Lindsey Vonn Previously Spoke About Body Confidence

Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn learned to appreciate her body for its strength.