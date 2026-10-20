Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Black Bikini During Romantic French Getaway: Photos
Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET
Lindsey Vonn isn't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet!
On Thursday, October 15, the Olympic skier shared a collection of vacation snapshots on Instagram, revealing she had managed to squeeze in a few more days of warm weather before the colder months arrived.
"Ok I lied… Chance and I managed to catch a few more days of summer….😁🙌🏻❤️💃🏼 maybe I've just been in the wrong place all these years 😉 🇫🇷," the athlete captioned the post, referring to her dog.
"And now I'm tired and happy 🥰," Vonn — who continues to recover from a serious leg injury sustained during the 2026 Winter Olympics — added.
The former World Cup champion showed off her toned abs and athletic physique while enjoying the scenic waterfront.
Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Bikini Body in France
Her latest vacation photos quickly caught the attention of followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments.
"You look amazing," one admirer wrote.
"Beautiful," another commented.
A third supporter added, "You do YOU! You are a true goddess and deserve it all!"
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Lindsey Vonn Recently Went Public With Boyfriend Matthieu Bailet
Vonn's trip to France followed her decision to make her relationship with fellow alpine skier Matthieu Bailet, 30, Instagram official.
On September 23, the Olympic gold medalist shared a collection of summer vacation photos, including a romantic snapshot of herself kissing Bailet in a swimming pool.
"About that time for a summer recap… pt 1❤️," Vonn captioned the carousel. Another image showed the French athlete wrapping his arms around Vonn as they posed together near the water.
Bailet playfully responded in the comments section.
"Can't wait to see the summer recap part 2 😉😘," he wrote.
The couple's social media exchange confirmed their romance after months of speculation about their relationship.
Lindsey Vonn Previously Spoke About Body Confidence
Vonn has also been open about the pressure she has faced regarding her appearance throughout her athletic career.
In October 2020, the skier addressed body-shaming comments after sharing swimsuit photos on Instagram.
"Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me," she wrote at the time.
The sports star explained that she had learned to appreciate her body for its strength rather than trying to meet unrealistic beauty standards.
"I'm not a size zero and that's perfectly fine with me," Vonn declared.
Over the years, she has continued embracing her athletic physique while encouraging other women to feel confident in their own skin.