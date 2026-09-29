Bikini-Clad Lindsey Vonn Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Matthieu Bailet: Photo

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Lindsey Vonn hard-launched her romance with French World Cup alpine ski racer Matthieu Bailet, sharing a series of photos of the couple on Instagram on September 23. Vonn, 41, displayed her new relationship with Bailet by posting a series of PDA-filled pictures with the caption, “About that time for a summer recap… pt 1,” as Olivia Dean’s song “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” played over the post.

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New Relationship Confirmed

Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn displayed her new relationship with her boyfriend, Matthieu Bailet.

In one of her photos, Vonn is seen wearing a white bikini while kissing Bailet, 30, who holds her by the waist.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM Lindsey Vonn showed off her new relationship with Matthieu Bailet on social media

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Hard-Launching Their Romance

Source: @MATTHIEU_BAILET/INSTAGRAM Vonn confirmed her relationship with Bailet on her Instagram page.

In May, the two sparked dating rumors after they were seen together in New York City. At the time, the pair said that they were “getting to know each other.” They were later spotted shopping in SoHo and posing backstage at The Outsiders musical on Broadway.

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Vonn’s First Relationship Since Her 2025 Breakup

Source: MEGA Vonn's last relationship was with business executive Diego Osorio.

Vonn’s relationship with Bailet is her first one since her breakup in 2025 with business executive Diego Osorio. Vonn and Osorio broke up in February 2025 after years of dating. She said in an interview, “Valentine’s Day will look a little different for me this year. But I have my two dogs, so they’ll be my Valentine’s dates.”

Lindsey Vonn's Prior Romances

Source: MEGA Lindsey Vonn previously dated Tiger Woods.