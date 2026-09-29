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Bikini-Clad Lindsey Vonn Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Matthieu Bailet: Photo

Split Image of Lindsey Vonn and Matthieu Bailet
Source: MEGA/ @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM

Lindsey Vonn hard-launched her relationship with her new boyfriend, Matthieu Bailet.

Sept. 29 2026, Updated 8:08 a.m. ET

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Lindsey Vonn hard-launched her romance with French World Cup alpine ski racer Matthieu Bailet, sharing a series of photos of the couple on Instagram on September 23.

Vonn, 41, displayed her new relationship with Bailet by posting a series of PDA-filled pictures with the caption, “About that time for a summer recap… pt 1,” as Olivia Dean’s song “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” played over the post.

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New Relationship Confirmed

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Image of Lindsey Vonn and Matthieu Bailet
Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM

Lindsey Vonn displayed her new relationship with her boyfriend, Matthieu Bailet.

In one of her photos, Vonn is seen wearing a white bikini while kissing Bailet, 30, who holds her by the waist.

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Source: @LINDSEYVONN/INSTAGRAM

Lindsey Vonn showed off her new relationship with Matthieu Bailet on social media

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Hard-Launching Their Romance

Image of Matthieu Bailet
Source: @MATTHIEU_BAILET/INSTAGRAM

Vonn confirmed her relationship with Bailet on her Instagram page.

In May, the two sparked dating rumors after they were seen together in New York City. At the time, the pair said that they were “getting to know each other.”

They were later spotted shopping in SoHo and posing backstage at The Outsiders musical on Broadway.

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Vonn’s First Relationship Since Her 2025 Breakup

Image of Lindsey Vonn
Source: MEGA

Vonn's last relationship was with business executive Diego Osorio.

Vonn’s relationship with Bailet is her first one since her breakup in 2025 with business executive Diego Osorio. Vonn and Osorio broke up in February 2025 after years of dating.

She said in an interview, “Valentine’s Day will look a little different for me this year. But I have my two dogs, so they’ll be my Valentine’s dates.”

Lindsey Vonn's Prior Romances

Image of Lindsey Vonn
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Vonn previously dated Tiger Woods.

Vonn was previously married to Olympic skier Thomas Vonn, but they split in 2001. They officially divorced in January 2013.

From there, she dated Tiger Woods for three years, but they later went their separate ways, sharing the romance was too much.

“Thomas was really my first boyfriend, so I didn’t have a lot of dating experience,” she said of her ex-husband. “So jumping into a relationship right away after getting a divorce was probably not the smartest move on my part.

“I don’t regret anything. I loved Tiger, and I had an amazing three years with him. But it was a learning experience as well. With every relationship, you learn what you need and what you want in a partner," she added.

In 2022, she also gushed over the golfer. "We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," Vonn explained of Tiger, who was injured in a car accident at the time.

"And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids," the World Cup champion said of the PGA star, who shares daughter Sam Alexis Woods and son Charlie Axel Woods with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

She also dated Kenan Smith until they broke up in 2017. She later got engaged to PK Subban, but they ultimately broke up.

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