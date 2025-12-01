Lingerie-Clad Hilaria Baldwin Gets Her Sweat on During Spicy Bedroom Workout: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin keeps her physique tight and toned by sticking to her daily bedroom workout. The yoga guru, 41, showed off her exercise skills in a new video where she gave her followers a tutorial on staying fit while rocking a skimpy lingerie.

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin wore lingerie for her workout clip.

"Legs, butt, abs and lower back ✨❤️. Love this technique series…bringing back 80s and 90s workout vibes 😂✨keep the questions and requests coming 🤍 #fitness #hilariabaldwin," the mother-of-seven captioned the Instagram clip. In the video, she wore a pink bra top and red underwear while doing her stretches in her bedroom. She also accessorized with a diamond cross necklace and large hoops.

Hilaria Baldwin Shows Fans How to Work Their Body

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum gave an exercise tutorial.

The video itself was answering a fan who asked about how one can strengthen their glutes. The Dancing With the Stars alum then showed fans in her video how to properly position their bodies so their workouts can be easy and pain-free while getting maximum benefits. Her husband, Alec Baldwin, "liked" the video, and some of her viewers applauded her taut and robust technique. "You are so wonderful! Just blessing people with your knowledge and insight," a fan gushed.

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Fans weren't happy Hilaria didn't wear gym clothes for her workout.

However, many were confused as to why Hilaria wasn't sporting normal gym clothes instead of wearing her underwear. "Why always the panties? It’s not appropriate.You can teach better without showing your nakedness to the world," someone rolled their eyes, while another added: "I would not be wearing that just to do this exercise." One person fumed: "What purpose is gained from you showing us the movement in your underwear other than seeking attention? What message are you sending to your girls?" "Panties, really? Get a gym suit, lady," another commented.

Source: MEGA Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven kids together.