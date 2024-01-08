Officially Over: Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa 2 Years After Split

As OK! previously reported, the two announced their separation in January 2022.

“We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram page at the time. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement continued. “We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”