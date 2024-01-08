Officially Over: Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa 2 Years After Split
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially over, as the former filed for divorce from the actor nearly two years after they announced they were splitting up.
According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Bonet, 56, is asking a judge for a dissolution of marriage. The actress listed the separation date as October 7, 2020 — three years after they got married.
Bonet wants joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lisa and Namakaeha, but she isn't asking for any spousal support and neither is the Aquaman star, 44, indicating that they likely have a prenup in place.
The Hawaii native fell for Bonet when she appeared on The Cosby Show, and they later crossed paths at a jazz club in 2005. They tied the knot in 2017, but split five years later.
As OK! previously reported, the two announced their separation in January 2022.
“We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram page at the time. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement continued. “We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”
Nearly two months after their breakup announcement, the handsome hunk brought his two kids to the March 1, 2022, premiere of The Batman in New York to support Zoë Kravitz, whose parents are Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, while briefly touching upon his prior relationship.
"So excited for everyone to see @thebatman," he wrote via Instagram at the time. "@zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman I'm so proud of you."
"Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye," he continued. "We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j."
According to an insider, the former flames weren't seeing eye to eye in the end.
"That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different lives,” the insider told Us Weekly.
“Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home,” the source added.