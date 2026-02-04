lisa kistermann of crime london shows off her incredible bikini body on miami beach

The Italian socialite and fashion maven turned heads in a tiny red and pink bikini while soaking up the sun on the white sands in South Beach. The red bandana sarong and toes dipped in the hot sands are enough to get everyone into the winter workout routine in anticipation of spring break, on beaches across the U.S.

With her long, lean legs and toned physique, Lisa Kistermann looked effortlessly chic as she walked barefoot along the shoreline, giving off an understated, vacation-ready energy that felt equal parts glamorous and natural.

She and her twin sister Jessica are the co-creators of the indomitable Crime London sneakers that are so bold and colorful, they were the It sneaker of the moment last summer.

Kistermann is known as a new fashion visionary, an amalgam of her origins. Born in Italy and raised in London, with Greek-German roots, Lisa added diverse influences with the study of International Business and Russian, before moving into the business of fashion.