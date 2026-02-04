Lisa Kistermann of Crime London Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body on Miami Beach
Feb. 4 2026, Published 3:10 a.m. ET
The Italian socialite and fashion maven turned heads in a tiny red and pink bikini while soaking up the sun on the white sands in South Beach. The red bandana sarong and toes dipped in the hot sands are enough to get everyone into the winter workout routine in anticipation of spring break, on beaches across the U.S.
With her long, lean legs and toned physique, Lisa Kistermann looked effortlessly chic as she walked barefoot along the shoreline, giving off an understated, vacation-ready energy that felt equal parts glamorous and natural.
She and her twin sister Jessica are the co-creators of the indomitable Crime London sneakers that are so bold and colorful, they were the It sneaker of the moment last summer.
Kistermann is known as a new fashion visionary, an amalgam of her origins. Born in Italy and raised in London, with Greek-German roots, Lisa added diverse influences with the study of International Business and Russian, before moving into the business of fashion.
The bombshell let her sun-kissed hair down her shoulders, paired with oversized silver shades for a touch of effortless glamour. She topped off the look with a red paisley sarong tied loosely around her toned hips. The phenomenal summer look inspiration is a two-tone match for sporty personalities everywhere.
The market had been bereft of the sporty-sexy fashion developed in past decades, which capitalized on fun in the sun, cutting-edge fashion, and fantastic attitudes. Creative personalities can unlock new inspirations with a quick escape, by the ocean, on beaches unfettered by big crowds, for the relaxed vibe enjoyed by Kistermann.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Kistermann is best known for building Crime London into an internationally recognized footwear brand, the getaway moment showed a softer, more personal side of the designer, who effortlessly delivered top-level hot body goals and her signature sense of style.
Her sporty, string bikini and beach-ready hairstyle were inspired by a nostalgic return to fashion minimalism and the preppy style popularized by 1990s summer fashion. Bikini style for 2026 is coming back to bold patterns and bright colors, in all the traditional styles that are new, exotic, and a throwback to the big parties made famous in summer music videos.
Whether she’s leading a fashion brand or enjoying time away by the water, Kistermann continues to embody a modern mix of confidence, creativity, and ease.