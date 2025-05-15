or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Nicole Scherzinger
OK LogoPHOTOS

Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs in Turks and Caicos With Fiancé Thom Evans: Photos

Photo of Nicole Scherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger took a break from Broadway to get some bikini time with her fiancé, Thom Evans.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger is trading Sunset Boulevard for the sun and sand.

The Broadway star, 46, displayed her six-pack abs while strolling on the beach with her fiancé, Thom Evans, on Thursday, May 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger's Turks and Caicos Getaway

nicole scherzinger rock hard abs turks caicos fiance thom evans photos
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her toned abs in a bikini.

Scherzinger posed on the sand in a strapless, printed bikini top and thong. Her toned legs and tummy were on full display as her soaked strands flowed with the wind.

In one video, Evans ran on the beach in a Speedo while his woman chased after him with her camera.

Aside from ocean time, the former Pussycat Doll tanned on the side of an infinity pool. She held a drink in her hand as a wide-rimmed hat and sunglasses shaded her eyes from the sun. She later stood on the pool ledge to pose for a picture while her future husband wrapped an arm around her legs from below.

She capped off the photo dump with a look at her seaside meal: tuna and salmon nigiri and sashimi.

Article continues below advertisement

nicole scherzinger rock hard abs turks caicos fiance thom evans photos
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger stars in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway.

"This is what we work so hard for," she captioned the post with a sun, palm tree and orange heart emoji. The song "Just the Two of Us" by Bill Withers and Grover Washington, Jr. played in the background of the scenic carousel.

Fans took to the comments to compliment her flawless physique.

"The greatest star of all," one user wrote, referencing the song from her current Broadway musical, Sunset Boulevard.

"GODDESS & Thom's trunks are the best," another person teased.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Turks and Caicos trip.

MORE ON:
Nicole Scherzinger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
nicole scherzinger rock hard abs turks caicos fiance thom evans photos
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger took a vacation with her fiancé, Thom Evans.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger's Bikini Snapshots in Hawaii

nicole scherzinger rock hard abs turks caicos fiance thom evans photos
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is no stranger to a bikini snapshot.

The Moana voice actress stripped down to her bikini back in February as well during a vacation to Hawaii. She donned a cleavage-baring black top and a black and red sarong, accessorized with a cross necklace, on the beach.

"Norma on vacay — no drama, just sunsets and rainbows… but the last pic is giving warrior Norma in her element," she captioned the social media share, referencing her on-stage persona, Norma Desmond.

Nicole Scherzinger's Broadway Debut

Source: Sunset Blvd./YouTube

Nicole Scherzinger is nominated for a Tony Award.

Scherzinger previously opened up about how "exhausted" she is performing on Broadway.

"It’s the hardest thing I've ever done," she told OK! in an exclusive interview. "I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes. This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone."

She said her role as Norma was "30 years in the making," and she is proud to fulfill her destiny, despite the challenge of performing eight shows per week.

"It’s a wonderful thing to be able to surprise yourself when you can just look fear in the eye and be like, ‘I can do hard things,'" she expressed. "It’s amazing. You can surprise yourself — still to this day. Anything is possible when you believe it and you’re brave enough to go for it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.