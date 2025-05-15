Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs in Turks and Caicos With Fiancé Thom Evans: Photos
Nicole Scherzinger is trading Sunset Boulevard for the sun and sand.
The Broadway star, 46, displayed her six-pack abs while strolling on the beach with her fiancé, Thom Evans, on Thursday, May 15.
Nicole Scherzinger's Turks and Caicos Getaway
Scherzinger posed on the sand in a strapless, printed bikini top and thong. Her toned legs and tummy were on full display as her soaked strands flowed with the wind.
In one video, Evans ran on the beach in a Speedo while his woman chased after him with her camera.
Aside from ocean time, the former Pussycat Doll tanned on the side of an infinity pool. She held a drink in her hand as a wide-rimmed hat and sunglasses shaded her eyes from the sun. She later stood on the pool ledge to pose for a picture while her future husband wrapped an arm around her legs from below.
She capped off the photo dump with a look at her seaside meal: tuna and salmon nigiri and sashimi.
"This is what we work so hard for," she captioned the post with a sun, palm tree and orange heart emoji. The song "Just the Two of Us" by Bill Withers and Grover Washington, Jr. played in the background of the scenic carousel.
Fans took to the comments to compliment her flawless physique.
"The greatest star of all," one user wrote, referencing the song from her current Broadway musical, Sunset Boulevard.
"GODDESS & Thom's trunks are the best," another person teased.
- Nicole Scherzinger, 46, Stuns in Sports Bra as She Shows Off Fit Physique While Watching the Sunrise in Hawaii: Photos
- Nicole Scherzinger Puts Her Enviable Abs on Full Display While Vacationing in Hawaii: See Singer's Hot Bikini Photos
- 'Sunset Blvd.' Star Mandy Gonzalez Says Playing Norma Desmond Has Been a 'Meaningful Challenge' for Her
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nicole Scherzinger's Bikini Snapshots in Hawaii
The Moana voice actress stripped down to her bikini back in February as well during a vacation to Hawaii. She donned a cleavage-baring black top and a black and red sarong, accessorized with a cross necklace, on the beach.
"Norma on vacay — no drama, just sunsets and rainbows… but the last pic is giving warrior Norma in her element," she captioned the social media share, referencing her on-stage persona, Norma Desmond.
Nicole Scherzinger's Broadway Debut
Scherzinger previously opened up about how "exhausted" she is performing on Broadway.
"It’s the hardest thing I've ever done," she told OK! in an exclusive interview. "I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes. This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone."
She said her role as Norma was "30 years in the making," and she is proud to fulfill her destiny, despite the challenge of performing eight shows per week.
"It’s a wonderful thing to be able to surprise yourself when you can just look fear in the eye and be like, ‘I can do hard things,'" she expressed. "It’s amazing. You can surprise yourself — still to this day. Anything is possible when you believe it and you’re brave enough to go for it."