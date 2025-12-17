Presley Family Bombshell: Lisa Marie and Daughter Riley Keough 'Supplied Eggs' for John Travolta and Kelly Preston's Children, New Lawsuit Claims
Dec. 17 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
A shocking new report is claiming the late Lisa Marie Presley could be the biological mother of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston's two eldest children.
The bombshell allegation came out in connection with an October 2024 lawsuit in which Priscilla Presley's former business partner Brigitte Kruse sued her for breach of contract.
Inside the Shocking Accusations
The matriarch brushed off the lawsuit, stating she couldn't be sued in Florida because she had no ties there. At the time, Brigitte countered that Priscilla had a secret grandchild living in the Sunshine State.
Back then, no information about the alleged child was revealed, but now that OK! has obtained another lawsuit Brigitte filed against Priscilla's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, the shocking claims have resurfaced and suggest the grandchild in question may be Ella Bleu Travolta.
Lisa Marie Presley Allegedly Gave Her Eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston
In Brigitte's fresh complaint, she explained that the Grease star and his spouse — who died from cancer at age 57 in 2020 — were unable to conceive a child naturally. Because of their struggle, Lisa Marie "supplied eggs" to the couple, whom she was very close with.
John and Kelly went on to welcome daughter Ella, now 26, and son Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering from seizures caused by Kawasaki disease. The lawsuit doesn't explicitly state whether the eggs the singer provided eventually became Ella and Jett.
Brigitte said she was given this information from Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
Riley Keough Allegedly Supplied the Couple With One of Her Eggs as Well
When Jett passed, Lisa Marie — who died at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction after bariatric surgery in 2023 — allegedly offered the grieving couple another one of her eggs, but they declined, the lawsuit stated.
"Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with heroin’ on them, and they orchestrated a deal, where [Lisa Marie's eldest daughter] Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta," the documents revealed. Ben is 15.
The Daisy Jones & the Six alum was reportedly paid between $10,000 and $20,000 for the donation and was gifted an old Jaguar.
While John is still a Scientologist, Lisa Marie reportedly left the church around 2014. Priscilla's ties to Scientology remain unclear, as after rumors circulated that she quit, she clarified in 2017 that she had not.
As the shocking claims spread, Priscilla's lawyer spoke out and denied the hearsay.
"After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family," Singer told a news outlet in a statement.
"These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case," his message continued. "The conduct of Kruse, Fialko and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court."
Tony Oretga of the Underground Bunker was the first to report the shocking claims.