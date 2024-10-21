Late Lisa Marie Presley Has a Secret Lovechild Living in Florida, Lawsuit Against Priscilla Presley Claims

RadarOnline.com reported that Brigitte's complaint was filed to prove Priscilla still has ties to Florida, as the latter was trying to allege she has no connection to the state in order to get Brigitte's suit dismissed.

Writer Tony Ortega detailed in a report that Brigitte's suit implies "that Lisa had another, previously unknown, child who lives today in Florida, and that this existing grandchild is part of the reason that Priscilla has definite ties to the state."

Ortega clarified the court papers can't be referring to Lisa Marie's daughters, Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, since they all reside in California.