Late Lisa Marie Presley Has a Secret Lovechild Living in Florida, Lawsuit Against Priscilla Presley Claims
Court documents a former business associate filed against Priscilla Presley claimed her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has a secret lovechild who currently lives in Florida.
The remark came in Brigitte Kruse's amended complaint in an ongoing legal battle against the matriarch, who sued Brigitte for financial elder abuse after Brigitte sued her for breach of contract.
RadarOnline.com reported that Brigitte's complaint was filed to prove Priscilla still has ties to Florida, as the latter was trying to allege she has no connection to the state in order to get Brigitte's suit dismissed.
Writer Tony Ortega detailed in a report that Brigitte's suit implies "that Lisa had another, previously unknown, child who lives today in Florida, and that this existing grandchild is part of the reason that Priscilla has definite ties to the state."
Ortega clarified the court papers can't be referring to Lisa Marie's daughters, Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, since they all reside in California.
Brigitte also detailed how often Elvis Presley's widow visited the Sunshine State.
"Presley was shopping for a permanent home in the Palm Beach area. Presley demanded that her belongings be moved to Florida, where they were stored for her at no cost to help get the move started," the docs stated. "Presley has been to Florida repeatedly in the year before the Complaint was originally filed and continues to visit on a frequent basis."
As OK! reported, Priscilla, 79, accused Brigitte and others of stealing more than $1 million from her, calling the latter a "con artist and pathological liar." The women met in 2021 when Brigitte was selling Elvis memorabilia out of an auction house and became friends.
Brigitte said she was first hired in 2022 to help Priscilla delay paying off debt but said she was suddenly fired in 2023 — though the mom-of-one said she only cut ties when she learned about her alleged deceit.
Priscilla feels she was "fraudulently coerced" into "giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts and control over her bank accounts over two years."
The suit comes more than a year after Lisa Marie died of a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery in January 2023. She was 54 at the time of her unexpected death and was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis, the latter of whom passed in 1977.