Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Shares Naked Selfie After Relaxing With Cupping Therapy: Photo
Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray is showing some skin!
On Wednesday, December 18, the brunette beauty, 23, shared a naked photo after doing cupping therapy.
In the mirror selfie, Gray had her back facing the camera as she showed off the round bruises caused by the massage technique. Additionally, the star covered her bare chest with the alien emoji.
“First things first,” she penned alongside the saucy snapshot, which also displayed a white massage bed and white chair.
The last time Gray made headlines was in October when she revealed she went through a breakup this fall.
When asked what was on her current playlist, she told Nylon, “God bless, I am back in my Lana [Del Rey] era. I think over the summer, I was a little bit too happy, things were too good.”
The offspring of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spilled: “I was in a relationship; I was listening to Sabrina Carpenter. Now, it's giving Lana, Taylor Swift ‘We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together’ — not even to this particular recent ex, but to the ex before. I think I'm digesting that breakup now. We're back in Lana era, which is a beautiful era to be in during New York fall.”
The model, who has worked with Vogue, Miu Miu and H&M, then discussed what she planned to wear as the weather got chillier.
- Amelia Hamlin Pays A Visit To Kardashian Family Plastic Surgeon As Parents Fear Relationship With Scott Disick Is Changing Her
- 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards Reveals Her Weight Dropped To 99 Pounds As She Battled An Eating Disorder
- Lisa Rinna Poses In Nothing But A Skimpy Bikini
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I’ve decided I don't really do trends. We’re doing cozy, we’re doing baggy. Yesterday, I wore this hilarious outfit: I had my Ashley Williams London ‘I Love Me’ pink sweatpants with my black Miu Miu ballerinas and a leopard Balenciaga top. We're doing everything that doesn't make sense: patterns, colors. It's not a sad-girl fall, it's a bright-girl fall. It's a cozy, colorful-girl fall,” she explained.
The fashion girlie, whose father is actor Harry Hamlin, also gave insight into the eccentric ensemble she wore to the interview.
“This little ‘fit? This old thing? I'm wearing full Heron Preston H&M collab up to the hat and the glasses, thank you. I'm obsessed with this collab. It was hard for me to decide what look to wear tonight, because I want everything. When I tell you I already have the collection in my apartment, I'm not lying. That bomber jacket — Heron's wearing it — it's green and reversible pink. The versatility is so perfect for a Gemini like myself,” she gushed of her look.
The celeb continued: “This is good for cozy-girl fall because I'm just wearing a jersey. I'm wearing this to dinner after. It's very intentional to wear baggy to dinner, you know what I mean? So you can eat and be cozy, and you don't gotta worry about pants.”