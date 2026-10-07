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Lisa Rinna Says 'Insane' Donald Trump Should Be 'Removed From Office' After Suggesting Iran Bomb Los Angeles and San Diego

Image of Donald Trump and Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna appeared on 'The Celebrity Apprentice' twice, but didn't hold back when criticizing Donald Trump.

Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

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Actress and model Lisa Rinna goes way back with Donald Trump, having appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 and again in an all-star edition in 2013. But she held back no words in her criticism of him today.

In a blistering story posted to her Instagram page, she called for his removal from office over his recent comments suggesting Iran attack California cities.

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'He Should Be Removed From Office'

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Image of an instagram post from Lisa Rinna
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna called for Donald Trump's removal from office.

“I think it’s brutally disturbing that Trump suggested in a speech in Nebraska this: ‘If Iran had its nuclear capabilities, Iran should take out Los Angeles and San Diego,'” she wrote. “‘They can take out a city, let them take Los Angeles and San Diego.’ The crowd cheered. Take that in. He should be removed from office, he’s insane.”

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'Let 'Em Take Out Los Angeles'

Image of Bret Michaels and Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

Bret Micahels and Lisa Rinna appeared together on 'The Celebrity Apprentice: All-Star Edition' in 2013.

She followed with a clip of Trump’s exact words: "I want to see a tremendous victory, you want to see a tremendous victory, because it verifies all the things we did. And remember, it’s just artificial. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let ‘em take out Los Angeles, let ‘em take out San Diego. It’s a very small price to pay and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with.”

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'Donald Trump's Remarks Were Dangerous — If Not Treasonous'

Image of Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna amplified a number of statements calling for Donald Trump's removal from office.

The crowd cheered wildly at the two cities named. Rinna followed this clip with a copy of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response: “Donald Trump’s remarks were dangerous – if not treasonous – putting a target on two of our biggest cities and one of America’s largest naval hubs. I am directing the State Threat Assessment Center to actively monitor the situation in the event that foreign actors interpret the president’s remarks as an invitation to target California.”

She added a series of social media comments from various observers suggesting that Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment for these comments.

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

White House officials dismissed concerns about the statement as 'not rooted in reality.'

White House communications director Stephen Cheung issued a statement claiming that the cities would have been targeted already if Trump had not launched his war earlier this year.

"He was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn't been stopped," he wrote. "America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money."

He dismissed concerns as a “media freakout” that is “not rooted in reality.”

Rinna had previously written in her memoir You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It that during her time on The Celebrity Apprentice, she saw no warnings of what Trump would later become.

“There were no signs back then that he’d become the monster he is today,” she wrote. “Trump was a great entertainer. He would come out, say his lines, do his job, and move it along.”

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