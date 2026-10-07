Lisa Rinna Says 'Insane' Donald Trump Should Be 'Removed From Office' After Suggesting Iran Bomb Los Angeles and San Diego

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Actress and model Lisa Rinna goes way back with Donald Trump, having appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 and again in an all-star edition in 2013. But she held back no words in her criticism of him today. In a blistering story posted to her Instagram page, she called for his removal from office over his recent comments suggesting Iran attack California cities.

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'He Should Be Removed From Office'

Source: @lisarinna/Instagram Lisa Rinna called for Donald Trump's removal from office.

“I think it’s brutally disturbing that Trump suggested in a speech in Nebraska this: ‘If Iran had its nuclear capabilities, Iran should take out Los Angeles and San Diego,'” she wrote. “‘They can take out a city, let them take Los Angeles and San Diego.’ The crowd cheered. Take that in. He should be removed from office, he’s insane.”

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'Let 'Em Take Out Los Angeles'

Source: MEGA Bret Micahels and Lisa Rinna appeared together on 'The Celebrity Apprentice: All-Star Edition' in 2013.

She followed with a clip of Trump’s exact words: "I want to see a tremendous victory, you want to see a tremendous victory, because it verifies all the things we did. And remember, it’s just artificial. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They can take out a city. Let ‘em take out Los Angeles, let ‘em take out San Diego. It’s a very small price to pay and it’s going to be over with very soon. It’s essentially almost over with.”

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'Donald Trump's Remarks Were Dangerous — If Not Treasonous'

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna amplified a number of statements calling for Donald Trump's removal from office.

The crowd cheered wildly at the two cities named. Rinna followed this clip with a copy of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response: “Donald Trump’s remarks were dangerous – if not treasonous – putting a target on two of our biggest cities and one of America’s largest naval hubs. I am directing the State Threat Assessment Center to actively monitor the situation in the event that foreign actors interpret the president’s remarks as an invitation to target California.” She added a series of social media comments from various observers suggesting that Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment for these comments.

Source: MEGA White House officials dismissed concerns about the statement as 'not rooted in reality.'