Lisa Rinna Refused to Be Filmed by 'RHOBH' Cameras When She Attended Alexia Umansky's Wedding: 'They'll Have to Blur Me'

Lisa Rinna revealed 'RHOBH' producers asked her if she would be willing to film at Alexia Umansky's wedding.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Lisa Rinna put her foot down when she was asked to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills more than two years after leaving the franchise.

On the most recent episode of the reality star and spouse Harry Hamlin's "Let's Not Talk About the Husband" podcast, the mother-of-two revealed she shot down the opportunity when she attended Alexia Umansky's recent wedding.

Lisa Rinna Rejects 'RHOBH' Offer

Photo of Lisa Rinna denied a 'RHOBH' producer's request when they asked if they could film her at Alexia Umansky's wedding.
Lisa Rinna denied a 'RHOBH' producer's request when they asked if they could film her at Alexia Umansky's wedding.

"When I saw the invite, I was like cool, I would love to," she said of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's daughter asking her to come to the nuptials. "Alexia herself invited me — who I just think is just darling."

"Are they gonna be filming it?" asked Harry, to which Lisa noted that the invitation didn't say: "Usually if they're going to film something, they'll say, 'we're filming it, just a heads up.'"

Since it didn't include a message about filming, Lisa was relieved and excited to go.

However, a producer of the Bravo series soon contacted her and asked, "We're going to film a little bit at the wedding, can we film you?"

"And I said, 'I didn't think you were filming at the wedding, and no, you can't film me,'" Lisa spilled. "No, I'm not gonna do that."

"Good for you," stated her husband.

'A Nice Kind of Satisfaction'

Photo of Lisa Rinna didn't want to film for the Bravo show but felt it was 'important' to support Alexia Umansky at her wedding.
Lisa Rinna didn't want to film for the Bravo show but felt it was 'important' to support Alexia Umansky at her wedding.

"So you're not gonna film me, but I'm gonna be there and you can film around me," the soap opera alum continued. "Because I think it's important to go and support. But they'll have to blur me out."

"It gave me a kind of nice satisfaction to say, 'No, you can't have me. No, you can't," she said of not giving in.

The Reality Star Shades Bravo

Photo of Lisa Rinna was on 'RHOBH' from 2010 to 2022.
Lisa Rinna was on 'RHOBH' from 2010 to 2022.

Lisa has been spilling the tea on the franchise since quitting in 2022, recently shading Bravo for making the stars pay for things like makeup and wardrobe.

"Imagine that. That's the part that's the hardest, because we're used to being dressed," she explained.

"They want your real life. Their take on it is: You should look how you look, because this is your life. So they want that. But I didn't love that part of it, because I spent all my money on hair and makeup and wardrobe. You know what I mean? You just spend it all," she recalled. "I think that wardrobe — they're just cheap, and hair and makeup should be covered. I really do. That was the hardest thing for me."

