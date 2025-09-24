Lisa Rinna Refused to Be Filmed by 'RHOBH' Cameras When She Attended Alexia Umansky's Wedding: 'They'll Have to Blur Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Rinna put her foot down when she was asked to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills more than two years after leaving the franchise. On the most recent episode of the reality star and spouse Harry Hamlin's "Let's Not Talk About the Husband" podcast, the mother-of-two revealed she shot down the opportunity when she attended Alexia Umansky's recent wedding.

Lisa Rinna Rejects 'RHOBH' Offer

Source: Let's Not Talk About the Husband Lisa Rinna denied a 'RHOBH' producer's request when they asked if they could film her at Alexia Umansky's wedding.

"When I saw the invite, I was like cool, I would love to," she said of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's daughter asking her to come to the nuptials. "Alexia herself invited me — who I just think is just darling." "Are they gonna be filming it?" asked Harry, to which Lisa noted that the invitation didn't say: "Usually if they're going to film something, they'll say, 'we're filming it, just a heads up.'" Since it didn't include a message about filming, Lisa was relieved and excited to go.

Lisa Rinna was invited to Alexia’s wedding but refused to film for RHOBH! Podcast: Let's Not Talk About The Husband pic.twitter.com/CN9bRoFq0Z — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@hellodrama_) September 24, 2025

However, a producer of the Bravo series soon contacted her and asked, "We're going to film a little bit at the wedding, can we film you?" "And I said, 'I didn't think you were filming at the wedding, and no, you can't film me,'" Lisa spilled. "No, I'm not gonna do that." "Good for you," stated her husband.

'A Nice Kind of Satisfaction'

Source: @alexiaumansky/instagram Lisa Rinna didn't want to film for the Bravo show but felt it was 'important' to support Alexia Umansky at her wedding.

"So you're not gonna film me, but I'm gonna be there and you can film around me," the soap opera alum continued. "Because I think it's important to go and support. But they'll have to blur me out." "It gave me a kind of nice satisfaction to say, 'No, you can't have me. No, you can't," she said of not giving in.

The Reality Star Shades Bravo

Source: mega Lisa Rinna was on 'RHOBH' from 2010 to 2022.