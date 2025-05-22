'RHOBH' Alum Lisa Rinna Blasts Bravo Wardrobe as 'Cheap' After Revealing She Paid for Own Hair, Makeup and Clothing
Lisa Rinna appeared on a Melrose Place-themed podcast and dished about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Lisa Rinna Reveals What She Paid for on 'RHOBH'
Alongside former Melrose Place alums Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-Smith on their “Still the Place” podcast, Rinna confirmed each cast member on Housewives pays out of pocket for certain things, including parties.
"And your own hair and makeup and wardrobe!” Rinna continued. “Imagine that. That's the part that's the hardest, because we're used to being dressed.”
"They want your real life," Rinna elaborated. “Their take on it is: You should look how you look, because this is your life. So they want that. But I didn't love that part of it, because I spent all my money on hair and makeup and wardrobe. You know what I mean? You just spend it all.”
Lisa Rinna Claims Bravo's Wardrobe Is 'Cheap'
Both Thorne-Smith and Leighton were shocked by the reveal, with the latter claiming Bravo must not want true depictions of their star’s lives as they “don’t do” hair and makeup at home every single day.
“I think that wardrobe — they're just cheap, and hair and makeup should be covered,” Rinna stated, agreeing with Leighton. “I really do. That was the hardest thing for me."
- Pay Up Bravo! Lisa Rinna Demands $2 Million For Next Season Of 'RHOBH" Despite Fans Calling For Her Firing
- Lisa Rinna Wants to 'Cut' Andy Cohen’s Head Off as She Rages About Going Back to 'RHOBH' With a 'Diamond Chainsaw'
- Lisa Rinna Booed & Erika Jayne Applauded During 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' BravoCon Panel
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lisa's Negative Feelings Toward 'RHOBH'
This isn’t the first time Rinna’s expressed negative feelings toward RHOBH, as she recently opened up about why she left the show.
On the “Therapuss” podcast, hosted by Jake Shane, she noted how “difficult” the show got “towards the end because of social media.”
“In the beginning, we wrote blogs,” she shared. “You would have to watch the show, and you’d write and blog about it. That’s a long time ago. Then it became social media, and everybody got really comfortable behind their computers saying anything.”
She then got candid about why she really left the series. “It wasn’t Bravo, it wasn’t the girls. It was the fanbase. They villainized me in a way that I just didn’t want to live like that anymore. And that is the truth… The fanbase has to know it’s because of them that I left the show and that’s something I think they don’t want to take responsibility for," she said.
Rinna also previously went after Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen and production, saying she’d “like to go back to Housewives with two rhinestone f------- diamond chainsaws and cut all their heads off.”