'RHOBH' Alum Lisa Rinna Blasts Bravo Wardrobe as 'Cheap' After Revealing She Paid for Own Hair, Makeup and Clothing

'RHOBH' alum Lisa Rinna blasted Bravo's wardrobe as 'cheap' after revealing she paid for her own hair, makeup and clothing.

Lisa Rinna said she each cast member on 'RHOBH' pays for parties out of their own pockets.

Alongside former Melrose Place alums Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-Smith on their “Still the Place” podcast, Rinna confirmed each cast member on Housewives pays out of pocket for certain things, including parties.

"And your own hair and makeup and wardrobe!” Rinna continued. “Imagine that. That's the part that's the hardest, because we're used to being dressed.”

"They want your real life," Rinna elaborated. “Their take on it is: You should look how you look, because this is your life. So they want that. But I didn't love that part of it, because I spent all my money on hair and makeup and wardrobe. You know what I mean? You just spend it all.”