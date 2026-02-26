Lisa Rinna Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, 'Hit Up' Daughters Delilah and Amelia for a Date

Article continues below advertisement

For one question, Andy asked whether her friend brought along the Oscar winner, 51, and his pal Tobey Maguire, 50, to her 50th birthday party in 2013. “I feel like that’s true, she’s so Hollywood,” the host speculated. “False, but I love that you thought it was true,” Lisa expressed. Andy, 57, then asked whether Leonardo ever “hit up” her girls. “Yes,” Lisa dished. “Didn’t happen. But yes.” She then spilled, “And so did Tobey Maguire. But a lot of ’em have hit [up] the girls, as you know.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Tends to Date Younger Women

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube Lisa Rinna confirmed Leonardo DiCaprio never actually wound up dating her daughters.

Leo has a history of dating women younger than himself, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Gigi Hadid. The star is currently seeing 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. Nikki Glaser cracked a joke about his current relationship during the Critics Choice Awards in January. "How good was Leo in One Battle [After Another]? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," the comedian quipped. "I mean, it's just insane."

Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube Lisa Rinna said Tobey Maguire also 'hit up' her daughters.

Leonardo was visibly uncomfortable as Nikki continued. "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat Magazine in 1991," she added. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."

Who Are Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin Dating?

Source: MEGA Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin are both in relationships.

Meanwhile, Delilah is dating actor Henry Eikenberry, while Amelia is seeing Nicolai Marciano, the son of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio is dating 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti.