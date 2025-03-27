Lisa Rinna Finally Reveals Why She Exited 'RHOBH': 'The Fanbase Villainized Me'

The Melrose Place alum appeared on the “Therapuss” podcast, hosted by Jake Shane, and noted how “difficult” the show got “towards the end because of social media.”

“In the beginning, we wrote blogs,” she explained. “You would have to watch the show, and you’d write and blog about it. That’s a long time ago. Then it became social media, and everybody got really comfortable behind their computers saying anything.”

She made a shocking confession, stating it was the “fans” who “ran” her off the show.