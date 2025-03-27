Lisa Rinna Finally Reveals Why She Exited 'RHOBH': 'The Fanbase Villainized Me'
Lisa Rinna finally revealed the reason she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a recent interview.
The Melrose Place alum appeared on the “Therapuss” podcast, hosted by Jake Shane, and noted how “difficult” the show got “towards the end because of social media.”
“In the beginning, we wrote blogs,” she explained. “You would have to watch the show, and you’d write and blog about it. That’s a long time ago. Then it became social media, and everybody got really comfortable behind their computers saying anything.”
She made a shocking confession, stating it was the “fans” who “ran” her off the show.
“It wasn’t Bravo, it wasn’t the girls,” she continued. “It was the fanbase. They villainized me in a way that I just didn’t want to live like that anymore. And that is the truth… The fanbase has to know it’s because of them that I left the show and that’s something I think they don’t want to take responsibility for.” She reiterated when the fanbase turned on her, it became too much for her to deal with.
Rinna also discussed the infamous cast trip to Amsterdam where she got in a fight at a dinner about her husband, Harry Hamlin, with Kim Richards.
- Lisa Rinna Reveals She Quit 'Real Housewives' Because The Show Felt 'Unhealthy': 'It Wasn't Working For Me'
- Lisa Rinna Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bikini After Harry Hamlin Blames Sutton Stracke For Her 'RHOBH' Exit
- Denise Richards Will 'Never Be Friends' With Lisa Rinna After Her 'Bad' Experience on 'RHOBH': 'You Learn a Lot About People'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“There was some stuff on the plane where… it wasn’t great between myself and Kim,” Rinna stated. “There was weird, cold, energy. You know when people vibe you. She was vibing me… She vibed me the whole time and was starting to really get me. It was getting under my skin.”
The reality starlet acknowledged everyone was “away from home” and “jetlagged,” which contributed to how things unfolded during the outing.
“We sat down and five minutes later that happened… maybe ten minutes in,” she explained. “We hadn’t even ordered dinner. I swear to God, she went right in. And that’s what happened. And you see the reaction. I mean it’s really now that I’m able to look back on it and look above it. It’s one of the greatest scenes of all time.”
Rinna — who has been vocal about never returning to RHOBH — was adamant she does not miss filming. “I’m still friends with the girls I connected with,” she shared. “So, I don’t feel like I’m completely out of it even though I am completely out of it. I get to see the girls that I love.”