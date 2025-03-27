or
Lisa Rinna Finally Reveals Why She Exited 'RHOBH': 'The Fanbase Villainized Me'

Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna revealed why she exited 'RHOBH,' claiming the fanbase villainized her.

March 27 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Lisa Rinna finally revealed the reason she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a recent interview.

Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna said the fanbase doesn't want to take responsiblity for being the reason she departed 'RHOBH.'

The Melrose Place alum appeared on the “Therapuss” podcast, hosted by Jake Shane, and noted how “difficult” the show got “towards the end because of social media.”

“In the beginning, we wrote blogs,” she explained. “You would have to watch the show, and you’d write and blog about it. That’s a long time ago. Then it became social media, and everybody got really comfortable behind their computers saying anything.”

She made a shocking confession, stating it was the “fans” who “ran” her off the show.

Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna admitted she doesn't miss filming 'RHOBH.'

“It wasn’t Bravo, it wasn’t the girls,” she continued. “It was the fanbase. They villainized me in a way that I just didn’t want to live like that anymore. And that is the truth… The fanbase has to know it’s because of them that I left the show and that’s something I think they don’t want to take responsibility for.” She reiterated when the fanbase turned on her, it became too much for her to deal with.

Rinna also discussed the infamous cast trip to Amsterdam where she got in a fight at a dinner about her husband, Harry Hamlin, with Kim Richards.

Lisa Rinna

Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna was in an infamous fight with Kim Richards.

“There was some stuff on the plane where… it wasn’t great between myself and Kim,” Rinna stated. “There was weird, cold, energy. You know when people vibe you. She was vibing me… She vibed me the whole time and was starting to really get me. It was getting under my skin.”

The reality starlet acknowledged everyone was “away from home” and “jetlagged,” which contributed to how things unfolded during the outing.

“We sat down and five minutes later that happened… maybe ten minutes in,” she explained. “We hadn’t even ordered dinner. I swear to God, she went right in. And that’s what happened. And you see the reaction. I mean it’s really now that I’m able to look back on it and look above it. It’s one of the greatest scenes of all time.”

Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna has said she will never return to 'RHOBH.'

Rinna — who has been vocal about never returning to RHOBH — was adamant she does not miss filming. “I’m still friends with the girls I connected with,” she shared. “So, I don’t feel like I’m completely out of it even though I am completely out of it. I get to see the girls that I love.”

