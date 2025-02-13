Lisa Rinna Wants to 'Cut' Andy Cohen’s Head Off as She Rages About Going Back to 'RHOBH' With a 'Diamond Chainsaw'
Lisa Rinna claimed she would never return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now she’s made a shocking statement about a potential comeback.
“I would like to go back to Housewives with two rhinestone f------- diamond chainsaws and cut all their heads off,” Rinna shared on Grindr’s “Who’s The A-------?” podcast. “That would f-------- be the greatest day of my life.” As for who she wants to go after, she noted, “Producers, head of Bravo, Andy f------- Cohen.”
“All of them,” she reiterated. “Just slice and dice all their f------- heads off. That would be f------- heaven, okay?”
Rinna declared she “must go back to do that," and if she were invited back to the hit show, she would “maybe” return.
“Doesn’t that sound delightful?” she questioned.
The Melrose Place alum discussed her last year on RHOBH, calling it “rough” but thanking “gays” for “being there” for her and “pushing” her through.
“It’s bizarre,” Rinna said of the Bravo show she was a part of for eight years. “It's like sports… and I wish people could take it more like that, but it's turned into something that is weird to me. So the gays supported me and were there for me, and I will never forget that.”
Cohen and Rinna got into it on a February 10 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live when he confronted her over comments she made about RHOBH.
“Why are you saying that the show is the Titanic?” he asked her. “You mouth off.”
While she apologized at first for hurting his feelings, she back peddled a bit, saying she “meant to say Titanic” but was sorry for the drama the comments caused. When the Watch What Happens Live host pointed out that was a “non-apology apology,” Rinna remarked she didn’t “really feel bad about it.”
Fellow RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville told OK! she agreed with Rinna’s analysis of the show, noting the “format is getting old pitting women against women.”
While Rinna won’t return to the show, an insider shared with OK! Cohen may be eyeing another Lisa to return — Lisa Vanderpump.
The source shared “rumors have been circulating around Beverly Hills” the Bravo bigwig wants her to return in a move that would “definitely shake up the cast.”
“This would likely upset Kyle [Richards],” the insider added,“as Lisa’s last stint on the show saw the pair at odds, with Kyle being kicked out of Lisa’s house by Lisa’s husband, Ken [Todd].”