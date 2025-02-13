Lisa Rinna Wants to 'Cut' Andy Cohen’s Head Off as She Rages About Going Back to 'RHOBH' With a 'Diamond Chainsaw'

“I would like to go back to Housewives with two rhinestone f------- diamond chainsaws and cut all their heads off,” Rinna shared on Grindr’s “Who’s The A-------?” podcast. “That would f-------- be the greatest day of my life.” As for who she wants to go after, she noted, “Producers, head of Bravo, Andy f------- Cohen.”

“All of them,” she reiterated. “Just slice and dice all their f------- heads off. That would be f------- heaven, okay?”

Rinna declared she “must go back to do that," and if she were invited back to the hit show, she would “maybe” return.

“Doesn’t that sound delightful?” she questioned.