Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Exposes Her Assets in Hot Vacation Photos

Is it really summertime if Amelia Gray Hamlin isn’t naked on the beach in an oversized baseball hat?! Hamlin shared candid bits of her beach vacation in a new Instagram post, featuring plenty of explicit images of the free-spirited model. The 24-year-old’s sculpted physique looked enviable as she posed topless on a cliff. The model displayed her creative humor by cheekily placing seashells on her cleavage to cover her nipples.

Nicolai Marciano Kisses Amelia Gray Hamlin in Cute Video

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin and Nicolai Marciano held hands as they walked by the water.

Hamlin, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was joined by a group of friends as she vacationed in an unknown location. In one photo, the model and her friends sat in the sand for an afternoon of holistic meditation led by a spiritual guru. Model Nicolai Marciano gave Hamlin plenty of kisses as they enjoyed a day on the boat. The pair, who have not been confirmed as a couple, also walked hand in hand for a photo near the water.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Criticized for Looking Too Thin

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Critics scrutinized the model for looking too thin in her recent photos.

Despite Hamlin’s healthy figure, she was scrutinized for looking like her former eating disorder was active again. “Girl these photos are not cute. You got some issues you need to address. Not hating but clearly there is a problem here,” commented one. “Eating disorder. Get help,” said another. “Your skeleton is showing! I gasped when I saw the picture of your back. It may be time to get some serious help!” suggested a third.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Defends Fit Figure and Love for Eating

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin developed anorexia at the age of 14.

After most of her comments degraded her for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, Hamlin took to her Instagram Story to apologize. At the same time, she defended herself with videos showing her eating copious amounts of food. “I literally live to eat, I don’t eat to live,” she captioned a video of herself eating a panini.

'Never Have I Ever Supported Anorexia'

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin defended herself against the hateful comments by sharing footage of herself eating on her Instagram Story.

“Never have l ever supported anorexia and or did I mean to ever make anyone feel that way,” she added. “My journey and goal on this earth is to inspire and spread love. At a young age I came out about struggling in the past-have worked very hard to heal. And I have.” Hamlin, who developed anorexia at the age of 14 before working to heal from her eating disorder in 2018, continued by saying, “I deeply apologize if l ever made anyone feel any other way. My body has become accustomed to the way it consumes and work very hard to keep a healthy physique. I LOVE FOOD.”

'I'm Posting These to Help Inspire and Heal'

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram The model began to correct her anorexia in 2018.