Amelia Gray in the Nude: Model Goes Topless in Steamy Beachside Photos
Amelia Gray’s thirst trap certainly put time at a standstill!
The free spirit looked gorgeous in her topless Instagram photos, where she posed beachside in nothing but her bikini bottoms.
Gray’s enviable physique was, of course, the main attraction of her 20-photo carousel, which included images of a sunset, friend-fueled fun, a mirror selfie with only her hair covering her cleavage, a gigantic cheeseburger and a few photos of her wearing a pink and white string bikini.
'I Love Being a Mermaid'
The model also shared videos of herself happily dancing on a yacht as well as laughing atop a water-based boulder. “I love being a mermaid so much,” she captioned her post from Thursday, July 24.
Despite her beauty and healthy figure, Gray faced criticism for looking like she was actively suffering from an eating disorder, with one social media user writing, “I can see your ED is fully active again… did you actually eat the burger?”
Amelia Gray's History With Anorexia
Gray, who became symptomatic at the age of 14, first revealed she struggled with anorexia in March 2018. The following year, she opened up in a candid essay about her experience and how she worked to overcome her eating disorder.
“If I’m being honest, if I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed,” she confessed.
Lisa Rinna Blamed by Garcelle Beauvais for Amelia Gray's Eating Disorder
The 24-year-old explained how she is unable to watch scenes from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she and her mom, Lisa Rinna, briefly spoke about her anorexia.
“I have such a strong support system — my mom included. This season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a couple of episodes touch on my anorexia. I can’t bring myself to watch footage from when I was really struggling,” Gray admitted. “I just can’t relive it. I’ve come so far, and it would make me too sad to see how I used to act.”
Lisa Rinna 'Proud' of Amelia Gray for Talking About Her Anorexia
At the height of her anorexia struggles, Gray’s mom was accused by RHOBH costar Garcelle Beauvais of having a negative influence on her daughter.
“Because you’re so fit, do you ever worry that your fitness and your body hurts her?” Beauvais asked Rinna in an unaired clip from Season 10.
Beauvais doubled down on her opinion during a group trip to Rome, Italy, where she reiterated her concerns. To which Rinna responded, “I actually don’t think that is what caused Amelia’s anorexia.”
“Why would you even ask me that question?” Lisa continued. “What I can say Garcelle — is I am so proud of her for coming out the way she has in a public forum and talked about it.”