OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Lisa Vanderpump
NEWS

Lisa Vanderpump Admits She Almost Joined OnlyFans After Denise Richards' Huge Success Making Money on Platform

image of Lisa Vanderpump
Source: mega

Lisa Vanderpump admits she almost joined OnlyFans after hearing Denise Richards made a lot of money on the platform.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump recently revealed she once briefly considered joining the adult-only platform OnlyFans.

During the Tuesday, March 4, episode of SiriusXM's "Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey" podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star said the idea crossed her mind after hearing how much money Denise Richards was reportedly making on the site.

The Possibility of Joining Only Fans

image of Lisa Vanderpump revealed she once considered joining OnlyFans.
Lisa Vanderpump revealed she once considered joining OnlyFans.

Lisa Vanderpump revealed she once considered joining OnlyFans.

"I'd heard about it because Denise Richards was doing it, apparently making a s---load of money," Vanderpump, 65, expressed.

Still, the restaurateur quickly realized the concept might not quite align with her current stage of life, especially as a grandmother.

"I thought about doing it, and then I thought, you know, 'Nanny Pinky, naked Nanny Pinky,' because I’m a grandmother now," she joked.

The reality star said Denise Richards' earnings made her curious.

The reality star said Denise Richards' earnings made her curious.

image of Vanderpump joked about the idea of becoming 'Naked Nanny Pinky.'
Vanderpump joked about the idea of becoming 'Naked Nanny Pinky.'

Vanderpump joked about the idea of becoming 'Naked Nanny Pinky.'

Richards, 55, has previously spoken openly about launching her OnlyFans account and said the move turned out to be financially rewarding.

The actress explained she initially didn’t know much about the platform until it became a topic in her household.

"At first, I didn't understand what OnlyFans was," Richards said of the subscription content site, per People. "When I saw that [my daughter Sami Sheen] was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business."

image of The restaurateur ultimately decided the platform wasn't for her.
The restaurateur ultimately decided the platform wasn't for her.

The restaurateur ultimately decided the platform wasn't for her.

Vanderpump said the platform came up again when some of her Vanderpump Rules stars — including cousins Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen — began posting content on the site, which eventually became a storyline on the popular reality TV show.

"OnlyFans, I mean, the fact that they're doing this," Vanderpump said of her SUR employees. "They were like, 'Oh, they're doing OnlyFans.' I was like, 'Oh, really? I need to know more about this.'"

Lisa Vanderpump's Marriage

image of Vanderpump also shared the secret to her decades-long marriage.
Vanderpump also shared the secret to her decades-long marriage.

Vanderpump also shared the secret to her decades-long marriage.

Although she was curious about the platform, Vanderpump ultimately decided to stick with what she knows best, including focusing on her long marriage to husband Ken Todd.

The pair tied the knot in 1982, and Vanderpump said lasting relationships require realistic expectations rather than perfection.

"People expect this perfection. You've grown up with this generation... expecting this perfect life," she explained. "You have two imperfect beings trying to make a perfect relationship. How is that going to work?"

Instead, she believes strong partnerships come down to compromise and respect.

"You've got to understand there's give and take and respect," Vanderpump added. "I think if respect goes out the window, then you’re in trouble."

