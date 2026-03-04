Lisa Vanderpump Admits She Almost Joined OnlyFans After Denise Richards' Huge Success Making Money on Platform

Article continues below advertisement

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump recently revealed she once briefly considered joining the adult-only platform OnlyFans. During the Tuesday, March 4, episode of SiriusXM's "Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey" podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star said the idea crossed her mind after hearing how much money Denise Richards was reportedly making on the site.

The Possibility of Joining Only Fans

Source: Boyfriend Material with harry Jowsey / YouTube Lisa Vanderpump revealed she once considered joining OnlyFans.

"I'd heard about it because Denise Richards was doing it, apparently making a s---load of money," Vanderpump, 65, expressed. Still, the restaurateur quickly realized the concept might not quite align with her current stage of life, especially as a grandmother. "I thought about doing it, and then I thought, you know, 'Nanny Pinky, naked Nanny Pinky,' because I’m a grandmother now," she joked.

Source: Boyfriend Material with harry Jowsey / YouTube The reality star said Denise Richards' earnings made her curious.

Source: Boyfriend Material with harry Jowsey / YouTube Vanderpump joked about the idea of becoming 'Naked Nanny Pinky.'

Richards, 55, has previously spoken openly about launching her OnlyFans account and said the move turned out to be financially rewarding. The actress explained she initially didn’t know much about the platform until it became a topic in her household. "At first, I didn't understand what OnlyFans was," Richards said of the subscription content site, per People. "When I saw that [my daughter Sami Sheen] was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business."

Source: Boyfriend Material with harry Jowsey / YouTube The restaurateur ultimately decided the platform wasn't for her.

Vanderpump said the platform came up again when some of her Vanderpump Rules stars — including cousins Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen — began posting content on the site, which eventually became a storyline on the popular reality TV show. "OnlyFans, I mean, the fact that they're doing this," Vanderpump said of her SUR employees. "They were like, 'Oh, they're doing OnlyFans.' I was like, 'Oh, really? I need to know more about this.'"

Lisa Vanderpump's Marriage

Source: Boyfriend Material with harry Jowsey / YouTube Vanderpump also shared the secret to her decades-long marriage.