'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn Spotted as They Replace Hit Show's Big Names: Photos
Here comes the SURvers!
Vanderpump Rules Season 12 reportedly began filming on April 10. Though the previous seasons proved to be a big success for Bravo, the entire cast was rebooted.
Starring in the new and upcoming season are Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn — who are slated to be the show’s replacements for Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.
In one of their first public sightings since VPR began filming Season 12, Cohen could be seen walking in a parking lot holding an array of clothes on hangers. As the paparazzi snapped their photos, the blossoming star smiled in their direction.
Cohen’s costar Hahn was also spotted carrying several articles of clothing as he crossed the street. He looked handsomely disheveled in his untucked buttoned shirt and trousers.
Earlier this year, Lisa Vanderpump told Us Weekly that the new cast is a group of “very interesting characters,” adding, “When you have a restaurant, especially in Hollywood, with a revolving door of beautiful people who are all kind of normally rather large personalities because they come to Hollywood for a reason, it’s always complicated.”
The VPR matriarch continued: “I am sure it’s gonna be very different with these young little minxes when they get to work, but we shall see.”
Though the hit series won’t be welcoming iconic names back like James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, Vanderpump told Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast that she’ll always support her former crew.
“There’s a deep love just because of what we’ve been through together and seeing them at such a young age, even though they’ve been very frustrating at times, for sure, and they’ve made mistakes,” she stated.
When the reboot was announced, executive producer Alex Baskin reveled in the excitement. “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again,” he said in a statement.
Baskin went on to praise the former cast for aiding in the show’s success for 11 seasons. “With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together,” he said.
After the end of an era, Andy Cohen commented on why the network chose to reboot the series. “Sometimes for a show, it’s the end of the road, or it’s time to curve or swerve or pivot, and that’s where we were with RHONY,” he said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”
The talk show host added, “And that is what is happening with Vanderpump Rules, and I’m so impressed with the gang from Vanderpump Rules.”