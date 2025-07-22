Little People, Big World’s Matt Roloff Has a Hefty Net Worth After Caryn Chandler Split: How He Makes Money

Roloff originally worked as a computer programmer in Silicon Valley in the 1980s. Matt and his then-wife, Amy Roloff, later purchased a 34-acre farm in Helvetia, a community just outside of Portland, Ore.

Matt transformed the family farm into a popular tourist attraction, featuring amusement rides and a pumpkin patch, where he and his family welcome about 30,000 visitors to the property every year.

A sizable amount of the reality TV personality’s net worth may have come from the family’s reality TV show, Little People, Big World, which aired for 25 Seasons on TLC.

While it's unclear exactly how much Matt earned from his TLC appearances, early seasons of the show — which aired twice a year with about 20 episodes per season — saw stars earning between $1,500 and $3,000 per episode, according to Business Insider. This could have translated to $60,000 to $120,000 annually for Matt during those years.