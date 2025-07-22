or
Little People, Big World’s Matt Roloff Has a Hefty Net Worth After Caryn Chandler Split: How He Makes Money

Photo of Matt Roloff.
Source: TLC

LPBW's Matt Roloff turned his family farm into a business, and fans are curious what the patriarch’s hefty net worth is after splitting from Caryn Chandler.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2025, Updated 6:52 p.m. ET

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff transformed his family farm into a multimillion-dollar enterprise — and with his recent split from fiancée Caryn Chandler — fans are more curious than ever about the reality TV patriarch’s impressive net worth.

What Is ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff’s Net Worth?

image of Matt Roloff has a hefty net worth after years on reality TV.
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff has a hefty net worth after years on reality TV.

Roloff is worth an estimated $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Make Money?

image of Matt Roloff is the sole owner of Roloff Farms.
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff is the sole owner of Roloff Farms.

Roloff originally worked as a computer programmer in Silicon Valley in the 1980s. Matt and his then-wife, Amy Roloff, later purchased a 34-acre farm in Helvetia, a community just outside of Portland, Ore.

Matt transformed the family farm into a popular tourist attraction, featuring amusement rides and a pumpkin patch, where he and his family welcome about 30,000 visitors to the property every year.

A sizable amount of the reality TV personality’s net worth may have come from the family’s reality TV show, Little People, Big World, which aired for 25 Seasons on TLC.

While it's unclear exactly how much Matt earned from his TLC appearances, early seasons of the show — which aired twice a year with about 20 episodes per season — saw stars earning between $1,500 and $3,000 per episode, according to Business Insider. This could have translated to $60,000 to $120,000 annually for Matt during those years.

Matt Roloff Has Authored Multiple Books

image of Matt Roloff has written four books.
Source: TLC

Matt Roloff has written four books.

Matt is also an accomplished author. He has written three books: Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World in 1999, Little Family, Big Values: Lessons in Love, Respect and Understanding for Families of Any Size in 2007 and the children’s book Little Lucy, Big Race in 2018.

Matt Roloff Is the Sole Owner of Roloff Farms

image of Matt Roloff purchased his ex-wife's portion of Roloff Farms.
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff purchased his ex-wife's portion of Roloff Farms.

Matt purchased his ex-wife’s stake of the farm following their 2017 divorce. Amy sold a portion of her land to Matt for $667,000, RadarOnline.com reported in June 2019.

He later purchased the remaining acres from Amy in 2020 for $975,000, The Sun reported at the time.

Since then, the future of Roloff Farms has been turbulent. Although Matt has listed a portion of the farmland for sale twice in the past, he removed the listing both times after failing to sell the property.

Matt Roloff Announced Split From Caryn Chandler in July 2025

image of Matt Roloff dated Caryn Chandler after his split from Amy Roloff.
Source: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt Roloff dated Caryn Chandler after his split from Amy Roloff.

Caryn was Matt’s first serious relationship following his divorce from Amy. The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged nearly five years later. However, Matt announced their split in July 2025.

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share,” Roloff began in a statement posted via Instagram on July 22. “Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.”

The Little People, Big World alum that he and his ex remained “amicable” and would appreciate the “many wonderful memories” they shared.

“Your support means the world to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead,” he concluded. “Much love to all.”

