Photo credit: E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock

This time around, according to IMDb, Lizzie has a different set of challenges. “Lizzie McGuire navigates life in New York City as a 30-year-old millennial while being engaged to a restaurant owner and working as an apprentice to a fancy decorator,” the site explained. Much like the 2001 series, Lizzie will have the 13-year-old cartoon version of herself breaking the fourth wall with quirky commentary.