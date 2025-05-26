Lizzo Turns Heads in Daring Corset and Miniskirt at Amazon Upfront as She Flaunts Stunning 60-Pound Slimdown: Photos

Lizzo dazzled at the Amazon Upfront in a bold corset and miniskirt, showcasing her stunning 60-pound weight loss.

Lizzo lit up the stage at the Amazon upfront event on May 12, and her jaw-dropping outfit sent shockwaves through the crowd. The "Truth Hurts" sensation strutted her stuff in a revealing miniskirt and sleek corset , expertly showcasing her impressive 60-pound weight loss.

Dressed like an edgy schoolgirl straight out of a music video, Lizzo wowed onlookers in a graphic T-shirt layered beneath a striking red corset that hugged her curves perfectly. She completed the look with a billowy black miniskirt and sheer tights, proving once again that she knows how to steal the spotlight .

At the star-studded event, Lizzo beamed brightly, sharing the spotlight with A-listers like Jason Momoa and Blake Griffin .

Lizzo has been candid about her recent journey, as she shared she's been keeping an eye on her "calories in versus calories out."

When she found out that having "two to three" Starbucks drinks per day meant having 1,200 calories daily, she "had to start applying a calorie deficit, because I was prone to binging."

She also said getting in control of anxiety changed everything for her.

"I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that," Lizzo said. "And I just focused on me."