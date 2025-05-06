Lizzo Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tight Corset Gown at 2025 Met Gala: Photos
Lizzo came to play at the 2025 Met Gala!
The "Truth Hurts" singer looked amazing as she flaunted her cleavage at the exclusive New York City event on Monday night, May 5, amid her impressive weight-loss journey.
Lizzo debuted her gorgeous blonde hair transformation as she walked up the stairs into the gathering to celebrate this year’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
The A-list evening was hosted by co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo and payed homage to Black dandyism and highlighted "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For the occasion, Lizzo stepped out in a black and white dress — featuring a corset design and paired with a cropped blazer, which she had draped over her shoulders.
The "Pink" hitmaker accessorized the breathtaking silhouette with a spunky cigarette.
The vocalist’s gown was equipped with a mermaid skirt and stunningly snatched her hourglass waist.
The 37-year-old took to Instagram ahead of the fashion-forward function, as she shared a video of herself posing prior to making her way to the star-studded destination.
"Met… here I come!" she captioned the upload.
The alluring clip put her cleavage on full display with the help of her dress' plunging neckline.
Lizzo's drool worthy appearance at the Met Gala comes after she reflected on her weight-loss journey during a guest appearance on Jay Shetty’s "On Purpose" podcast last month.
"When I was a kid, I saw how the media treated people who gained and lost weight, and how that affected my brain chemistry, and how it made me," she confessed. "I'm still not perfect. I'll still mess up when l'm talking about things, or I'll still have some toxic diet culture things that come to my brain. I just swatted away like a fly. I'm like, no, no, we're not doing that. We're not doing that. This is your body. You only get one of these: enjoy her and let her enjoy you."
Lizzo also addressed how there has been heightened attention on her figure ever since she started to lose weight.
"All the time, everybody doesn't see every video you post, everybody's not privy to what you're going through. They're not with you every day. So when I pop out on a red carpet, or when a video suddenly goes viral and my body is different, it appears like it was overnight," she explained. "It appears sudden, and I think that was shocking to a lot of people because now, the headline is 'Lizzo’s Skinny,' which is a far cry from the truth, because I'm not. I think it's now just starting to be like a point of conversation and discourse."