Lizzo Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tight Corset Gown at 2025 Met Gala: Photos

Lizzo debuted her gorgeous blonde hair transformation as she walked up the stairs into the gathering to celebrate this year’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

The A-list evening was hosted by co-chairs A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo and payed homage to Black dandyism and highlighted "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.