Lola Consuelos Explains Why She Grew Closer to Kelly Ripa in College: 'I Didn't Really Want Anyone Else's Opinion But My Parents'

When Consuelos was a freshman at New York University, she was "not happy at all," relying on Ripa, 54, and dad Mark Consuelos, 54, to stay afloat.

"My friends at NYU, I didn't really know as well yet because I had just started. I was going through a bit of a thing, and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," Lola admitted. "When you're growing up, your parents always tell you, 'When you're older, you're going to wish you listened to me,' and there are so many times in my life where I'm now like, 'Oh my God, I completely get it.'"

She started relying on her parents for advice instead of her peers, since they knew her better than anyone else.

"I didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents..." she revealed. "In most cases, your parents actually have your best interests at heart."