Lola Consuelos Explains Why She Grew Closer to Kelly Ripa in College: 'I Didn't Really Want Anyone Else's Opinion But My Parents'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos took mom Kelly Ripa's opinions to heart during her time at NYU.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Lola Consuelos is not letting adulting impact her relationship with her mom.

The 24-year-old gushed over how she's much closer to Kelly Ripa after college during the Wednesday, June 25, episode of SiriusXM’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa."

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos is very close to mom Kelly Ripa.

When Consuelos was a freshman at New York University, she was "not happy at all," relying on Ripa, 54, and dad Mark Consuelos, 54, to stay afloat.

"My friends at NYU, I didn't really know as well yet because I had just started. I was going through a bit of a thing, and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," Lola admitted. "When you're growing up, your parents always tell you, 'When you're older, you're going to wish you listened to me,' and there are so many times in my life where I'm now like, 'Oh my God, I completely get it.'"

She started relying on her parents for advice instead of her peers, since they knew her better than anyone else.

"I didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents..." she revealed. "In most cases, your parents actually have your best interests at heart."

lola consuelos explains why closer kelly ripa in college
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos values her parents' advice.

Lola acknowledges that a parent must adapt to a child's desire to evolve and develop independence.

"It's not just a kid thing. Parents have to grow as well and understand that when your child is an adult, now, we can make our own decisions for ourselves and live with them," she explained. "Listen, the shift happens until they do something wrong, and they're like, 'We're not your friend. I'm your mom. That room is my room. That phone is my phone. That door is my door.'"

Lola Consuelos Reveals What Mom Kelly Ripa Taught Her

lola consuelos explains why closer kelly ripa in college
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos praised her parents for teaching her good morals growing up.

The singer-songwriter credits Kelly for teaching her the "basics of just being nice and respectful and kind."

"I think that has definitely gotten me far. It's been really valuable, and I forget that a lot of people don't get that foundational advice that should be a baseline of respect," she expressed to her mom. "Some people don't have that, which blows my mind. But it's amazing that you guys raised the boys and I so amazingly."

Kelly and Mark share Lola, as well as Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22.

Lola Consuelos Roasts Family Group Chat

lola consuelos explains why closer kelly ripa in college
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos admitted she sometimes ignores the family group chat.

Although Lola loves her family, their bustling group chat does annoy her at times.

"I put my phone on do not disturb, so I actually don't see a lot of the messages," she confessed. "I'm also going to bed way before them, so sometimes I'll wake up to random YouTube videos that we definitely should watch...or a random photo of us when we were kids."

