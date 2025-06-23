Kelly Ripa Vividly Details the 'Mom Showers' She Took While Raising Her and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa's "mom showers" are what Mark Consuelos would call a "guy shower" — but which term is right?
During the Monday, June 23, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the daytime television star chatted with her husband of almost 30 years about the short and sweet shower routine she would have to follow while raising their three children: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquim, 22.
What's an 'Everything Shower?'
While Monday's episode was a pre-recorded segment amid the popular talk show's summer break — which concludes at the start of next week — it still came with a great deal of laughs.
During the show's opening monologue, Ripa brought up a talking point about an "interesting article" she found funny about how "people are taking everything showers."
"And so I read what an everything shower is, and spoiler alert, it’s a shower," she joked. "I read this and I was like, ‘This sounds like a shower.'"
In case viewers weren't aware of what an "everything shower" entails, Ripa described how it involves "shampooing and conditioning your hair, washing your body with soap — all the parts, using a scalp massager or other scalp treatments," and "using a face wash or makeup removal."
The process also tends to include shaving all parts of your body, using hair and/or face masks and lathering yourself in moisturizing lotion.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Ripa Recalls Taking 'Mom Showers' When Her Kids Were Little
Repeating how she "call[s] this a shower," Ripa proceeded to explain the types of showers she would have to take when her and Consuelos' children were babies.
"I remember, though, when our kids were small, I used to take what I like to call 'mom showers,' which was only washing the essential bits," she shared, noting, "because I did not have time to wash everything."
"Languish," Consuelos briefly chimed in, seemingly acknowledging how his wife couldn't waist any time relaxing in the shower with little ones running around their home.
Ripa echoed her husband's statement, adding: "I could not languish in there. So it was more like a… Anything that might stink gets washed. Anything that’s probably not going to stink for several days, it’s not going to get washed. So it was like, you know, pits, crotch, out."
Mark Consuelos Defines a 'Guy Shower'
Imagining her bathing techniques, Consuelos comedically realized, "That's a guy shower."
"A guy shower. I was showering like a man," she agreed. "Anything else, I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this.'"
As her and Consuelos' children got older, Ripa tried returning to her "everything shower" routines, except it wouldn't be long before she "would see three little faces pressed against the glass."
"Like, ‘You gonna be much longer?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, it’s been 42 seconds. I have the stopwatch in here,'” she quipped. "'You’ll be fine for two more minutes. I promise. Nobody will break into the house.'"