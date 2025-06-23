Kelly Ripa Vividly Details the 'Mom Showers' She Took While Raising Her and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids

Repeating how she "call[s] this a shower," Ripa proceeded to explain the types of showers she would have to take when her and Consuelos' children were babies.

"I remember, though, when our kids were small, I used to take what I like to call 'mom showers,' which was only washing the essential bits," she shared, noting, "because I did not have time to wash everything."

"Languish," Consuelos briefly chimed in, seemingly acknowledging how his wife couldn't waist any time relaxing in the shower with little ones running around their home.

Ripa echoed her husband's statement, adding: "I could not languish in there. So it was more like a… Anything that might stink gets washed. Anything that’s probably not going to stink for several days, it’s not going to get washed. So it was like, you know, pits, crotch, out."