Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney Tease Possible 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Spinoff

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, who play Belly and the Fisher brothers, respectively, caught in her love triangle, teased the possibility of a spinoff as the show heads into its third and final season.
Briney, 27, who plays Conrad — the older brother to Casalegno’s Jeremiah — was quick to pitch a spinoff centered around the generation of their on-screen parents.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Teases Possible Spinoff
“I would want to see the college years of Susannah, Laurel, Adam and Colin,” he explained in an interview published on Tuesday, July 8. “But I want it to be like a sitcom with no audience and no laugh track. There’s just silences. They pause for laughs that aren’t there. I think it works.”
Tung, 22, clarified that she wanted to see their costars “play themselves playing college kids.”
“That would be a spinoff for sure,” Casalegno, 25, added.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Was Originally a Best-Selling Book
The Summer I Turned Pretty is adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by author Jenny Han. The Amazon Prime series follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin as she spends her summer as a teen navigating love and friendship in fictional Cousins Beach. During the series, Belly eventually finds herself in a love triangle between brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.
Belly Makes Her Decision on Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
In the highly anticipated final season, Belly is set to finally make her decision between Conrad and Jeremiah. The official trailer, which was released last month, picked up two years into Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship as they shocked their families with the news that they were getting married. However, Conrad’s return into Belly's life after moving to California is set to complicate things.
"Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life," according to the official logline for Season 3. "Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same."
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Premieres July 16
The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on Prime Video on July 16, with the first two episodes available on premiere day.
The remaining Season 3 episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 a.m./3 a.m. ET through the September 17 finale.