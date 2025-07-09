Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney Tease Possible 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Spinoff

“I would want to see the college years of Susannah, Laurel, Adam and Colin,” he explained in an interview published on Tuesday, July 8. “But I want it to be like a sitcom with no audience and no laugh track. There’s just silences. They pause for laughs that aren’t there. I think it works.”

Tung, 22, clarified that she wanted to see their costars “play themselves playing college kids.”

“That would be a spinoff for sure,” Casalegno, 25, added.