'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3: Everything to Know

Photo of Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno
Source: Prime/Youtube

Get ready for heartbreak, love and a fiery Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

By:

May 10 2025, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Get ready for another rollercoaster ride of emotions as Belly (Lola Tung) finds herself at the heart of yet another love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3! The drama thickens between the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), and the excitement has never been higher.

The Summer I Turned Pretty treated fans to the Season 3 official poster on April 23, giving them a glimpse into the chaos that awaits. Belly, caught in the middle, smizes for the camera, leaning into Jeremiah, who gently places his cheek against hers, while Conrad throws a piercing glare that says it all.

Official Poster Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3
Source: Prime

Who will Belly pick in the third and final season?

The official The Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account lit up with reactions as fans eagerly expressed their hopes for Belly's ultimate choice. "If it's not Conrad I'm gonna lose it," one user fumed, while another declared, "Team Jeremiah forever!!!"

A third fan couldn't help but humorously ask, "WHYS HE SNIFFING HER I DONT LIKE THIS."

Photo of Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno
Source: Prime/Youtube

Some fans think the new poster is tricking fans.

As for the storyline, Season 3 promises to be a heart-tugging wrap-up, echoing the third book in the trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer. Picking up two years after Belly's bombshell decision to end things with Conrad for good, it's a journey through her evolving feelings for Jeremiah, which was a major theme during the Season 2 finale.

"It's very sweet and there's so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season, so many," Jenny Han, the author and co-showrunner, spilled to Entertainment Weekly back in March 2025. "Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other... It'll be joyful for people to witness it."

Photo of Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno
Source: Prime/Youtube

Jenny Han teased there are 'so many amazing scenes' for Belly and Jeremiah in Season 3.

But don't count Conrad out just yet! "Conrad's been away from everyone for a while, and now he's back in the mix with people," Han continued. "People will see the ways that he's changed and he's seeing the ways that Belly and Jeremiah — and Steven [Sean Kaufman] — have changed as well."

The Season 3 trailer, which teased explosive developments on April 24, showcased Belly and Jeremiah's undeniable chemistry, from intimate college study sessions to joyrides with the wind whipping through their hair.

Photo of Christopher Briney
Source: Prime/Youtube

The new season premieres on July 16.

After all, who can resist a love story set to the enchanting melodies of Taylor Swift's "Daylight" and "Red"?

But hold on to your seats — the giddy trailer takes a somber turn when Belly opens her front door at what seems like Christmas time to find Conrad on her porch.

The drama unfolds with the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 set for July 16 on Prime Video.

