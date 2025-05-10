'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3: Everything to Know

Get ready for another rollercoaster ride of emotions as Belly (Lola Tung) finds herself at the heart of yet another love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3! The drama thickens between the Fisher brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney), and the excitement has never been higher.

The Summer I Turned Pretty treated fans to the Season 3 official poster on April 23, giving them a glimpse into the chaos that awaits. Belly, caught in the middle, smizes for the camera, leaning into Jeremiah, who gently places his cheek against hers, while Conrad throws a piercing glare that says it all.